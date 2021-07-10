'Batting Consultant' VVS Laxman Given Contract Extension by Cricket Association of Bengal

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman will continue to coach Bengal Ranji Team as Batting consultant after Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) extended his contract to March 2022. His contract was about to expire on October of this year. Meanwhile Laxmi Ratan Shukla, who was a Minister in TMC government recently, has been brought onboard as a coach of Under-23 side. He has a vast domestic experience in domestic circuit and also played for KKR.

Sourasish Lahiri has been promoted as assistant coach of the Senior Bengal Team considering his performance as a Coach at the U23 Bengal Men’s Team. Former Bengal speedster, Shib Shankar Paul has been appointed as the bowling coach for all the Bengal Squads.

“In addition to above, contract of Former Indian Stalwart, VVS Laxman, which was expiring in October 2021 as the Batting Consultant, has been extended till March 2022. Utpal Chatterjee would continue to be the spin bowling coach for all the Bengal squads," an official statement of CAB stated.

“On behalf of the Association, I wish the former cricketers who have been given newer responsibilities all the best and am confident that they would be able to use their wealth of experience to help Bengal Cricket earn laurels in the forthcoming domestic season," said CAB President Avishek Dalmiya.

“We have made some new appointments keeping in mind their merit and talents. We want Bengal cricket to shine and we have made changes that we deemed fit to that end. We wish the new appointees all the best and hope they can get the best out of the various Bengal teams," said CAB Secretary Snehashis Ganguly.

Arun Lal will continue as coach of the men’s team for 2021-22 season.

