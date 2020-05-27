Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Batting Grip of Brian Lara’s Son Reminds Sachin Tendulkar of His Childhood Days

Lara recently posted a video on his Instagram, sharing a glimpse of his son Zende who was learning to bat with a little help and some instructions from his mother.

Trending Desk |May 27, 2020, 6:35 PM IST
Batting Grip of Brian Lara's Son Reminds Sachin Tendulkar of His Childhood Days

Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara are counted among the greatest batsmen to have played cricket. Years after their retirement, both the maestros continue to hold many individual records.

Lara recently posted a video on his Instagram, sharing a glimpse of his son Zende who was learning to bat with a little help and some instructions from his mother.

Lara was a southpaw but his son is a right-hander. “Look at the way he grips the bat, that tells me he wants to be a left-handed batsman,” the former West Indies cricketer wrote.

The video soon caught the attention of his good friend Sachin Tendulkar. The master blaster shared the pic of Lara’s son with a childhood picture of himself holding the bat in a similar manner.

“@brianlaraofficial I know of another boy who had a similar grip and didn’t do too badly in international cricket,” Tendulkar wrote.

The West Indies legend then re-shared the picture, and replied, “I can see that @sachintendulkar and some of the best bowlers in the world felt that sword! Well I am not interfering then lol. Thanks for the advice. #rightvsleft #legend #mostruns #recordsmen.”

Tendulkar played 200 Test matches for India and amassed 15,921 runs. In the ODI format, he scored 18,426 playing in 463 matches. He is only batsman ever to have scored 200 international centuries.

Lara was no ordinary batsmen either. He holds the record for the highest score in Test cricket and is the only batsman to have scored a 400 in the longest format of the game.

