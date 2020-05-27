Batting Grip of Brian Lara’s Son Reminds Sachin Tendulkar of His Childhood Days

Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara are counted among the greatest batsmen to have played cricket. Years after their retirement, both the maestros continue to hold many individual records.
Lara recently posted a video on his Instagram, sharing a glimpse of his son Zende who was learning to bat with a little help and some instructions from his mother.
Lara was a southpaw but his son is a right-hander. “Look at the way he grips the bat, that tells me he wants to be a left-handed batsman,” the former West Indies cricketer wrote.
View this post on Instagram Look at the way he grips the bat, that tells me he wants to be a lefthanded batsman. Mummy is giving him some good advice. Look at the attitude when told to switch hands. 😎😂 "Both hands on the bat" 😂 NO Action time swings right misses swings left and makes contact #donedeal #leftiebatsman "Don't you want to play like daddy" NO! 👍 #betterthan That's my boy! A post shared by Brian Lara (@brianlaraofficial) on May 26, 2020 at 4:56am PDT
The video soon caught the attention of his good friend Sachin Tendulkar. The master blaster shared the pic of Lara’s son with a childhood picture of himself holding the bat in a similar manner.
“@brianlaraofficial I know of another boy who had a similar grip and didn’t do too badly in international cricket,” Tendulkar wrote.
View this post on Instagram @brianlaraofficial I know of another boy who had a similar grip and didn’t do too badly in international cricket. 😋 A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar) on May 27, 2020 at 3:22am PDT
The West Indies legend then re-shared the picture, and replied, “I can see that @sachintendulkar and some of the best bowlers in the world felt that sword! Well I am not interfering then lol. Thanks for the advice. #rightvsleft #legend #mostruns #recordsmen.”
Tendulkar played 200 Test matches for India and amassed 15,921 runs. In the ODI format, he scored 18,426 playing in 463 matches. He is only batsman ever to have scored 200 international centuries.
Lara was no ordinary batsmen either. He holds the record for the highest score in Test cricket and is the only batsman to have scored a 400 in the longest format of the game.
