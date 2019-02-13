Batting is a Concern, But Bowling Also Needs Some Work: Mortaza

Loading...
The visiting side lost their top four batsmen with just 41 runs on the scoreboard and were eventually bundled out for 232. Their bowlers hardly posed any threat to the New Zealand batsmen who got the job done without any trouble.
"It was tough. We were struggling with the bat, lost too many wickets at the start. They bowled well but we lost too many. There are no excuses," said Mortaza at the post-match presentation ceremony.
"We need a week to adjust to the conditions, but I don't want to make any excuses. We will give our best in the next game. I think batting is a concern, but at the same time the bowling also needs some work. We did not bowl badly today but 232 is hard to defend."
Meanwhile, the Black Caps captain Kane Williamson heaped heavy praise on his bowlers and Martin Guptill who scored a match-winning century.
"It was a very good performance. The bowlers set the tone first up and we were able to pick the early wickets which we are always after. From there on we were able to pick regular wickets. Bangladesh batted a long way down and made life difficult at times even when you thought you are in a position of strength. Then Martin was brilliant, a fantastic hundred and everyone did their part," said Williamson.
"Something we always focus on is the attitude on the field and intensity we bring. We were good in the field, hope we back that up in the next game. It is just going back to basics of what you are trying to achieve as a group and today was a good example of that."
Guptill, who hasn't been in very good form of late, smashed an unbeaten 116-ball 117 and crafted a couple of crucial partnerships with Henry Nicholls and Ross Taylor. The Man of the Match was still not impressed with his effort but was happy to help his team cross the line.
"The most pleasing thing was how the guys restricted Bangladesh up front with the ball. Losing 4 wickets in the first 10 is really tough to come back from," he said.
"It (his back) is going to be a bit stiff. It is nice to see the boys home. Sometimes yes, sometimes no (time off from cricket helps) it still didn't feel fluent."
First Published: February 13, 2019, 2:53 PM IST