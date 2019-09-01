Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

IND IN WI, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, 30 - 03 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

India

416 (140.1)

India
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

87/7 (33.0)

West Indies trail by 329 runs

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Kingston, Jamaica

30 Aug, 201920:00 IST

1st T20I: SL VS NZ

upcoming
SL SL
NZ NZ

Pallekele, Kandy

01 Sep, 201919:00 IST

2nd T20I: SL VS NZ

upcoming
SL SL
NZ NZ

Pallekele, Kandy

03 Sep, 201919:00 IST

4th Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

04 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Batting Was Disappointing Again - West Indies Coach Floyd Reifer

PTI |September 1, 2019, 3:02 PM IST
Batting Was Disappointing Again - West Indies Coach Floyd Reifer

West Indies coach Floyd Reifer was left crestfallen after another batting collapse saw the hosts struggle to 87 for seven on the second day of the second Test against India here.

In a lethal opening spell on Saturday, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah (6/16) rattled the West Indies by picking up the first five wickets, three of which came in successive balls in the ninth over.

"Our batting was disappointing again as we did not leave a lot of balls early in the innings. When the ball is moving, you have to play the ball as late as possible. We have to work on our batting," Reifer said.

West Indies bowlers were also made to toil hard by overnight batsman Hanuma Vihari (111), who scored his maiden century and added 112 runs with Ishant Sharma (57) after India were reduced to 302 for seven at one stage.

The duo's effort helped India post 416 in their first innings.

"Tough day today, the way we started we aimed to bowl out India early. Our bowlers bowled a pretty good line and lengths, we maintained a good scoring rate in terms of keeping India under three per over," Reifer said.

For the West Indies, skipper Jason Holder was the most successful bowler as he returned a five-wicket haul, while debutant Rahkeem Cornwall picked up three. Kemar Roach scalped one wicket.

"Roach, Holder, and Cornwall had good spells. It's a matter of us, not seizing the key moments of the game. We gonna take our chances especially on the flat wickets like these. When the chances come opportunities come and you have to capitalize on it," Reifer said.

Floyd Reiferindia vs west indies 2019west indies batting

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 01 Sep, 2019

NZ v SL
Pallekele, Kandy

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 03 Sep, 2019

NZ v SL
Pallekele, Kandy

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Wed, 04 Sep, 2019

AUS v ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3763 114
2 New Zealand 2736 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4076 105
5 Australia 2951 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...