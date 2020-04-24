Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Battles Against You on the Ground are a Treasure: Shoaib Akhtar to Sachin Tendulkar

Asked if he was finding it frustrating to stay at home, the genius answered in the negative and said that he is looking to spend quality time with his family.

IANS |April 24, 2020, 7:57 PM IST
Battles Against You on the Ground are a Treasure: Shoaib Akhtar to Sachin Tendulkar

With legend Sachin Tendulkar turning 47 on Friday, former speedster Shoaib Akhtar took to social media to wish the man who he shared some spicy battles with on the cricket pitch. Even though Tendulkar decided to not celebrate his birthday this year as the world fights the coronavirus outbreak, fans and loved ones took to social media to wish the Little Master.

Taking to Twitter, Akhtar wrote: "A very happy birthday to @sachin_rt . Arguably the best batsman in the history of the game. Its a pleasure to have known you, playing with you & against you. The battles against you on the ground are a treasure of my playing days. #HappyBirthdaySachin #SachinTendulkar."

Speaking to IANS, Tendulkar earlier said that this year on his birthday, he wants to ask all his fans and loved ones to stay indoors and stay safe as the world fights the pandemic.

"My message to my loved ones is that for so many years they have wished well for me and my way of wishing well for them would be to give them a message that they should stay at home and be safe. Whenever I went out to bat, they wanted me to score runs and not get out. So here, I want them to stay safe and secure and stay healthy and not get out. Like they wanted me to stay in the crease, I want them to stay in the crease," he smiled.

Asked if he was finding it frustrating to stay at home, the genius answered in the negative and said that he is looking to spend quality time with his family.

"Not really (frustrated) to be honest. I am enjoying everyone's company at home. We friends are in touch with each other, just that we cannot meet and sit together which we normally do. We do make phone calls and have chats. At home, I am spending time with the children, my wife and also with my mother.

"Normally the children (Arjun and Sara) are now 20 and 22 and they have their own bit to do. Also, for someone like my mother who if I am travelling it is hard to meet her, so for her also, the way I am feeling as a parent, she is also getting my time as a mother," he said.

