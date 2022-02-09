BAV vs PIR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Gibraltar 2022 match, February 09, 10:00 PM IST

Bavaria vs Pirates Dream11, BAV vs PIR Dream11 Latest Update, BAV vs PIR Dream11 Win, BAV vs PIR Dream11 App, BAV vs PIR Dream11 2021, BAV vs PIR Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, BAV vs PIR Dream11 Live Streaming

BAV vs PIR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Gibraltar 2022 match between Bavaria and Pirates:

Bavaria will conclude their campaign in the ECS T10 Gibraltar 2022 with a faceoff against Pirates. The two teams will have a go at each other at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar at 10:00 PM IST on February 09, Wednesday.

Both Bavaria and Pirates are out of the playoff race but they will hope to finish in third place by winning the bronze final match. Bavaria ended up at third place in the standings. They won four league matches while losing as many games to collect eight points.

Bavaria were beaten by Tarik in their last match by eight wickets. Pirates, on the other hand, struggled in the majority of the matches in the tournament. They won just three from eight league games to finish at the fourth place in the points table. They confirmed a place in the playoff by winning their last two games against Sloggers by 36 and 15 runs.

Ahead of the match between Bavaria and Pirates; here is everything you need to know:

BAV vs PIR Telecast

BAV vs PIR match will not be telecasted in India.

BAV vs PIR Live Streaming

Bavaria vs Pirates game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

BAV vs PIR Match Details

Bavaria vs Pirates contest will be played at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar at 10:00 PM IST on February 09, Wednesday.

BAV vs PIR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Iain Latin

Vice-Captain- Louis Bruce

Suggested Playing XI for BAV vs PIR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kieron Ferrary

Batters: Adetayo Atoloye, Asif Tarar, Nadeem Hussain

All-rounders: Kenroy Nestor, Louis Bruce, Andrew Reyes, Iain Latin

Bowlers: Richard Hatchman, Samarth Bodha, Christian Lowe

BAV vs PIR Probable XIs:

Bavaria: Andrew Reyes, Kenroy Nestor, Iain Latin (c), Andrew Cromb (wk), Robin Petrie, Robert Alexander, Ryan Grimes, Ian Farrell, John Mathews, Samarth Bodha, Christian Lowe

Pirates: Huw Barber-Jones, Ravi Panchal, Kieron Ferrary (c & wk), Louis Bruce, Adetayo Atoloye, Nikhil Advani, Richard Hatchman, William Peters, Asif Tarar, Arun Purushotham, Nadeem Hussain

