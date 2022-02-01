BAV vs SLG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For ECS T10 Gibraltar 2022, February 1, 10:00 PM IST

BAV vs SLG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Gibraltar 2022 match between Bavaria and Sloggers: In the fifth and sixth match of the ECS T10 Gibraltar, Caple Giants will be going up against the Sloggers. Two back-to-back matches will be played on February 01, Tuesday at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar at 10:00 PM IST and 12:00 AM IST.Both Bavaria and Sloggers will be playing their first match of the tournament on Tuesday. The fans can expect a healthy competition between the two sides as they have picked up a decent squad for the ECS league.

Bavaria will be captained by Lian Latin. The team will rely on players like A Cromb, I Farrell, R Alexander, and C Lowe to take them through the game with the willow. K Nestor and R Grimes are likely to be the top bowling options for the club.

Sloggers, on the other hand, have batters like K.Stagno, J.Freyone in their ranks. R.Gonzalez and C.Harrison can make the noise for the team with the ball.

Ahead of the match between Bavaria and Sloggers; here is everything you need to know:

BAV vs SLG Telecast

BAV vs SLG match will not be telecast in India.

BAV vs SLG Live Streaming

Bavaria vs Sloggers game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BAV vs SLG Match Details

Bavaria vs Sloggers contest will be played at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar at 10:00 PM IST on February 01, Tuesday.

BAV vs SLG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: J. Freyone

Vice-Captain: R. Alexander

Suggested Playing XI for BAV vs SLG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: R. Buzaglo

Batters: K. Stagno, R. Alexander, J. Freyone

All-rounders: L.Latin, R.Petrie, A.Reyes, M.Hunter

Bowlers: R.Gonzalez, S.Bodha, C.Harrison

BAV vs SLG Probable XIs

Bavaria: R.Buzaglo (wk), K.Du Plessis, L.Latin, R.Petrie, A.Reyes, S.Bodha, K.Nestor, R.Grimes, R.Alexander, I.Farrell, C.Lowe

Sloggers: J.Bokhari, C.Harrison, L.Collado (wk), K.Stagno, J.Freyone, P.Buttigieg, M.Hunter, M.Bacarese, R.Gonzalez, R.Kochhar, L.James Graham

