BAV vs TAR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Gibraltar 2022 match, February 6, 10 pm IST

BAV vs TAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Gibraltar 2022 match between Bavaria and Tarik:

In the 15 and 16th matches of the ECS T10 Gibraltar, we have Bavaria playing against Tarik. The two teams will play at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar at 10 pm IST and 12:00 am IST on February 6, Sunday.

Bavaria got off to a dream start as they defeated Sloggers in the first two games by 26 runs and nine wickets. Another brilliant performance was expected from the team in their next two games against Calpe Giants but the fans were met with disappointment. Bavaria lost both the matches to slid down to the third position in the points table.

Tarik, on the other hand, have been absolutely lethal in the tournament so far. They are at the top of the table with ten points to their name. The team featured in a total of six games and ended up winning five games. Their only loss in the competition came against Sloggers in the Golden Ball.

Ahead of the match between Bavaria and Tarik; here is everything you need to know:

BAV vs TAR Telecast

BAV vs TAR match will not be telecast in India.

BAV vs TAR Live Streaming

Bavaria vs Tarik game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BAV vs TAR Match Details

The Bavaria vs Tarik contest will be played at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar at 10 pm IST on February 6, Sunday.

BAV vs TAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Iain Latin

Vice-Captain- Myles Goodfellow

Suggested Playing XI for BAV vs TAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Daniel Guest

Batters: Robert Alexander, Myles Goodfellow, Marc Gouws

All-rounders: Kenroy Nestor, Andrew Reyes, Iain Latin, Maanav Nayak

Bowlers: Adam Orfila, Michael Kelly, Christian Lowe

BAV vs TAR Probable XIs:

Bavaria: Andrew Cromb (wk), Robin Petrie, Samarth Bodha, Christian Lowe, Andrew Reyes, Kenroy Nestor, Iain Latin (c), Robert Alexander, Ryan Grimes, John Mathews, Ian Farrell

Tarik: Balaji Avinash Pai (c), Daniel Guest (wk), Sameer Nayak, Marc Gouws, Maanav Nayak, Myles Goodfellow, Michael Kelly, Adam Orfila, Harshdeep Singh, Shaun Ainsworth, Timothy Anderson

