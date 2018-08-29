Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Tamil Nadu's Maiden Ranji Trophy Team Winning Member Bavanarayanan Passes Away

PTI | Updated: August 29, 2018, 9:00 PM IST
(Getty Images)

Chennai: M G Bavanarayanan, who was part of the Tamil Nadu team (then Madras) which won its maiden Ranji Trophy title in 1954-55, passed away on Wednesday.

He was 90 and is survived by his wife, three sons and a daughter.

Bava, as he was known in cricket circles, played five Ranji Trophy games and was a state selector when Tamil Nadu regained the title in the 1987-88 season.

He also played for Madras against Ceylon in the M J Gopalan Trophy fixture in 1953, top-scoring with 71 in the first innings.

A middle-order batsman, seam bowler and an athletic fielder, Bavanarayanan turned out for many clubs in the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) league, with his longest association being with Madras Port Trust where he was employed.

The TNCA condoled Bavanarayanan's demise, recalling his contribution to the development of the game, particularly in the districts.
First Published: August 29, 2018, 9:00 PM IST
