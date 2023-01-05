BAW v TGS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Nature Isle T10 League 2022-23 Barana Aute Warriors vs Titou Gorge Splashers Match

BAW v TGS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Nature Isle T10 League 2022-23 match between Barana Aute Warriors and Titou Gorge Splashers: Barana Aute Warriors will lock horns with Titou Gorge Splashers at Windsor Park in match 29 of the Nature Isle T10 League. The Warriors are fourth in the league table winning five games and losing four from their nine games so far. That being said they are enjoying some good form at the moment winning their last two games against the Indian River Rowers and the Sari Sari Sunrisers respectively.

Titou Gorge Warriors have also struggled this season with only three wins in nine games this campaign. They have lost their last two games in the league and desperately need a victory to keep their campaign alive. The Barana Aute Warriors would have a slight edge over the Titou Gorge Warriors in this contest considering their recent form.

Ahead of the match between Barana Aute Warriors and Titou Gorge Splashers; here is everything you need to know:

BAW vs TGS Telecast

None of the channels will be broadcasting the Barana Aute Warriors vs Titou Gorge Splashers Nature Isle T10 League match in India

BAW vs TGS Live Streaming

The Nature Isle T10 League 2022 match between Barana Aute Warriors and Titou Gorge Splashers will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BAW vs TGS Match Details

The BAW vs TGS Nature Isle T10 League 2022-23 match will be played at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica on Wednesday, January 4, at 9:30 pm IST.

BAW vs TGS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: J Eugene

Vice-Captain: J Robinson

Suggested Playing XI for BAW vs TGS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: J Robinson, Jervin Gian Benjamin

Batter: J Eugene, Kurtney Anselm, Tahj Tavernier

All-rounders: Junior Henry, Malakai Xavier, M Matthew

Bowlers: Jelani Joseph, Alvinison Jolly, Niall Payne

Barana Aute Warriors vs Titou Gorge Splashers Possible Starting XI:

Barana Aute Warriors Predicted Starting Line-up: Kurtney Anselm, Delroy Liverpool, J Eugene, Junior Henry, Erwin Burton, Joel Mingo, Alvinison Jolly, Jervin Gian Benjamin, M Matthew, Jelani Joseph, Gilon Tyson

Titou Gorge Splashers Predicted Starting Line-up: J Robinson, Junior Jervier, Seandell Regis, Edmund Morancie, Malakai Xavier, Shaheim Ceasar, Vivian Titre, John Matthew, Tahj Tavernier, Kharmal Hamilton, Niall Payne

