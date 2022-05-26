BAW vs CRD Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Nature Isle T10 2022 match, May 26, 07:00 PM IST

BAW vs CRD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Nature Isle T10 2022 match between Barana Aute Warriors and Champagne Reef Divers:

Barana Aute Warriors will host Champagne Reef Divers in the upcoming match of the Nature Isle T10 tournament 2022. Barana Aute Warriors are the best team in the tournament currently.

They started their campaign with a loss against Indian River Rovers by nine runs. However, since then there has been no looking back for the cricket club. The Warriors collected their first two points in the league by defeating Sari Sari Sunrisers by eight wickets. They followed it up with another victory over TGS by seven wickets.

Champagne Reef Divers, on the other hand, have had a completely different journey in the league. After winning their first game against Valley Hikers by nine runs, they lost their plot. Divers are currently on a two-match losing streak as they lost to Indian River Rovers and Sari Sari Sunrisers by ten wickets and one run. With two points to their name, Champagne Reef Divers are fourth in the points tally.

Ahead of the match between Barana Aute Warriors and Champagne Reef Divers, here is everything you need to know:

BAW vs CRD Telecast

Barana Aute Warriors vs Champagne Reef Divers game will not be telecast in India

BAW vs CRD Live Streaming

The Nature Isle T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BAW vs CRD Match Details

BAW vs CRD match will be played at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica at 07:00 PM IST on May 26, Thursday.

BAW vs CRD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Jahseon Alexander

Vice-Captain – Jedd Joseph

Suggested Playing XI for BAW vs CRD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jervin Benjamin

Batters: Jervon Raphael, Kurtney Anselm, Jedd Joseph, Mervin Matthew

All-rounders: Esmael Lendor, Jahseon Alexander, Micah Joseph

Bowlers: Dylan Joseph, Lee Louise, Kharmal Hamilton

BAW vs CRD Probable XIs:

Barana Aute Warriors: Kurtney Anselm, Andy Matthew (c), Jervin Benjamin, Mervin Matthew, Dylan Joseph, Wayne Auguiste, Derry Auguiste, Kishawn Viville, Morrel Burton, Fabien Benjamin, Delroy Liverpool

Champagne Reef Divers: Esmael Lendor, Jahseon Alexander, Jedd Joseph, Jervon Raphael, Nicholas Bruno, Adrian Matthew, Kharmal Hamilton, Lee Louisy, Joshua Sylvester, M Dafoe(wk), Micah Joseph

