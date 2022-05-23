BAW vs SSS Dream11 Prediction For Nature Isle T10 2022: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, May 23, 7 PM IST

BAW vs SSS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Nature Isle T10 2022 match between Barana Aute Warriors and Sari Sari Sunrisers: Sari Sari Sunrisers will be playing their first match of the Nature Isle T10 against Barana Aute Warriors on Monday, May 23, at Windsor Park.

Meanwhile, Barana Aute Warriors have failed to impress in their opening match of the T10 league against Indian River Rowers. The Warriors suffered a defeat by nine runs as they couldn’t chase the total of 96 runs in their ten overs. The bowlers need to find their rhythm at the earliest. Meanwhile, the batters also need to work on their form. The wicketkeeper Jervin Gian Benjamin was the only positive for the team as he scored 33 runs off 17 balls.

Coming to Sari Sari Sunrisers, they will be hoping to get off to a winning start under the leadership of Casimir Benjamin. The team lacks experience as they have shown more trust in the young rookies. Joel Mingo, Cheston Dangleben, and Stephan Pascal are the players to watch out for from the Sari Sari camp.

Ahead of the match between Barana Aute Warriors and Sari Sari Sunrisers, here is everything you need to know:

BAW vs SSS Telecast

Barana Aute Warriors vs Sari Sari Sunrisers game will not be telecast in India

BAW vs SSS Live Streaming

The Nature Isle T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BAW vs SSS Match Details

BAW vs SSS match will be played at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica at 07:00 PM IST on May 23, Monday.

BAW vs SSS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shamoy Williams

Vice-Captain: Casimir Benjamin

Suggested Playing XI for BAW vs SSS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Jervin Gian Benjamin, Casimir Benjamin

Batters: Shamoy Williams, Kurtney Anselm, Cheston Dangleben

All-rounders: Joel Mingo, Andy Matthew, Stephan Pascal

Bowlers: Wayne Auguiste, Anil Fontaine, Mervin Matthew

BAW vs SSS Probable XIs

Barana Aute Warriors: Kishawn Viville, Fabien Benjamin, Andy Matthew, Jervin Gian Benjamin, Delroy Liverpool, Kurtney Anselm, Jeremy Issac, Mervin Matthew, Wayne Auguiste, Dylan Joseph, Shamoy Williams

Sari Sari Sunrisers: Nickson Athanaze, Romaine Paris, Casimir Benjamin (c & wk), Cheston Dangleben, Keron James, Stephan Pascal, Anil Fontaine, Clyde Pierre-Louis, Joel Mingo, Kyron Phillip, Sebastien Brumant

