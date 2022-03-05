India vs Pakistan, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Bay Oval Pitch Report And Venue Records

India women will square off against Pakistan women in their first game in the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup on Sunday, March 6. The match between the bitter rivals will be played at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui and it is slated to kick off at 6:30 am (IST).

Both sides will come into this fixture after recording victories in their two warm-up games and will look to kick start the WC campaign on a positive note by winning this game.

India will head into this game as favourites, courtesy of their star-studded squad, which is headlined by their T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. They also have several match-winners in their squad in the form of Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, and Mithali Raj. Seasoned campaigner Jhulan Goswami will lead India’s bowling attack in the marquee event.

Pakistan women also have several world-class players in their ranks like Javeria Khan, Nida Dar, and Aliya Riaz.

Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, pitch report

Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui pitch is known for supporting batters. However, the batters have to contain them and be selective about their shots during the first ten overs. The pacers will be able to extract swing during the early overs of the match. The spinners will come into this game as the match progresses. The bowlers will have to put up extra efforts at the venue to pick wickets.

Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui records (ODIs)

Total matches played: 15

Matches won by teams batting first: 8

Matches won by teams batting second: 7

Average 1st Innings scores at this venue: 256

Average 2nd Innings score at this venue: 233

Highest total recorded: 371/7 (50 Ov) by New Zealand vs Sri Lanka

Lowest total recorded: 161/10 (44.2 Ov) by New Zealand Women vs India Women

Highest score chased: 300/5 (47.1 Ov) by New Zealand vs India

Lowest score defended: 149/7 (25 Ov) by Australia Women vs New Zealand Women

