BB vs DD Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 Match 16, September 14, 07:00 pm IST

BB vs DD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 match between Barrackpore Bashers and Durgapur Dazzlers: Barrackpore Bashers and Durgapur Dazzlers are set to lock horns in Match 16 of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 on Tuesday, September 14 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Both sides have contrasting fortunes in the ongoing tournament, as the Bashers could win just one game from the five so far and lost three, while one match was abandoned.

On the other hand, Durgapur Dazzlers slipped to the second place after the Kanchenjunga Warriors beat them by eight wickets on Monday. Prior to that loss, the Dazzlers also played four matches in the ongoing series, they won three and lost one game. The team be aiming to win this match and get back the top spot with a positive result.

Both sides had clashed earlier in the tournament, which the Dazzlers predictably won eight wickets.

Ahead of the match between Barrackpore Bashers and Durgapur Dazzlers; here is everything you need to know:

BB vs DD Telecast

The Barrackpore Bashers vs Durgapur Dazzlers match will not be telecasted in India.

BB vs DD Live Streaming

The match between Barrackpore Bashers and Durgapur Dazzlers is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BB vs DD Match Details

The 16th match of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 will see Barrackpore Bashers playing against Durgapur Dazzlers at the Eden Gardens at 07:00 pm IST on Tuesday, September 14.

BB vs DD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ankit Mishra

Vice-Captain: Writtick Chatterjee

Suggested Playing XI for BB vs DD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Shakir Habib Gandhi

Batsmen: Abhishek Raman, Kaif Ahmed, Sudip Chatterjee

All-rounders: Ankit Mishra, Sandipan Das, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Writtick Chatterjee

Bowlers: Shreyan Ghosh, Ravikant Singh, Fardeen Haque

BB vs DD Probable XIs:

Barrackpore Bashers: Ankur Pal, Sudip Chatterjee, Kaif Ahmed, Shreyan Ghosh, Vikash Singh, Koushik Giri, Sourav Mondal, Durgesh Dubbey, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Ankit Mishra, Abhishek Tamang

Durgapur Dazzlers: Abhishek Das, Abhishek Raman (C), Shubham Chatterjee, Writtick Chatterjee, Sandipan Das, Shakir Habib Gandhi(WK), Mirzadanish Alam, Sayan Ghosh, Aritra Chatterjee, Ravikant Singh, Fardeen Haque

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here