BB vs DD Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 match no. 8, September 10, 07:00 pm IST

BB vs DD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 match between Barrackpore Bashers and Durgapur Dazzlers:

Barrackpore Bashers will be eyeing to open their account in the Bengal T20 Challenge 2021, when they square off against Durgapur Dazzlers on Friday, September 10. The eighth match of the ongoing T20 tournament will be hosted at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata and is scheduled to start at 07:00 PM IST.

The Bashers are currently placed at the bottom of the points table of this season, after they failed to win both their opening fixtures. The team lost their season opener to Kanchenjunga Warriors by eight runs on Tuesday, followed by 55-run defeat (VJD method) against the Kolkata Heroes the following day.

Durgapur Dazzlers, on the other hand, have played two matches so far where they won one match. Krishnanagar Challengers beat them comprehensively by five-wickets with 11 overs to spare in their maiden game of the season. However, the team bounced back to win the second game, notably with a five-wicket victory against Kharagpur Blasters on Thursday.

Ahead of the match between Barrackpore Bashers and Durgapur Dazzlers; here is everything you need to know:

BB vs DD Telecast

The Barrackpore Bashers vs Durgapur Dazzlers match will not be telecasted in India.

BB vs DD Live Streaming

The match between Barrackpore Bashers and Durgapur Dazzlers is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BB vs DD Match Details

The second match of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 will see Barrackpore Bashers playing against Durgapur Dazzlers at the Eden Gardens at 07:00 pm IST on Friday, September 10.

BB vs DD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sujit Kumar Yadav

Vice-Captain: Sandipan Das Sr

Suggested Playing XI for BB vs DD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Sourav Paul

Batsmen: Abhishek Das, Sudip Chatterjee, Kaif Ahmed

All-rounders: Writtick Chatterjee, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Sandipan Das Sr

Bowlers: Sayan Ghosh, Vaibhav Yadav, Siddharth Singh, Durgesh Dubey

BB vs DD Probable XIs:

Barrackpore Bashers: Sudip Chatterjee (C), Kaif Ahmed, Sujit Yadav, Sourav Mondal, Ankur Paul, Koushik Giri, Durgesh Dubey, Vaibhav Yadav, Vikas Singh, Siddharth Singh, Sourav Paul (WK)

Durgapur Dazzlers: Shakir Habib Gandhi, Abhishek Porel, Abhishek Das, Shubham Chatterjee, Mirza-Danish Aalam, Ayan Bhattacharjee, Sandipan Das Sr, Writtick Chatterjee, Artira Chatterjee, Sayan Ghosh, Arka Sarkar

