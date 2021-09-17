BB vs KB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 Match 22 between Barrackpore Bashers vs Kharagpur Blasters, September 17, 07:00 pm IST

BB vs KB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 match between Barrackpore Bashers and Kharagpur Blasters: In the 22nd match of the ongoing Bengal T20 Challenge 2021, Barrackpore Bashers will lock horns with Kharagpur Blasters on Friday, September 17, at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata.

Both sides are currently in the bottom half of the Bengal T20 points table. The Bashers have won just two games out of the seven played so far and sit at the fourth spot. On the other hand, the Blasters also have the same win record from six matches.

However, both sides head into this contest on the back of positive results from their recent matches in the ongoing T20 extravaganza. Kharagpur Blasters defeated second-placed Kanchenjunga Warriors by seven wickets on Wednesday. Whereas, the Barrackpore Bashers won comprehensively by nine-wicket against Kanchenjunga on Thursday.

On Friday, when both teams will be up against each other, they will be aiming to continue their winning momentum. The match between Barrackpore Bashers and Kharagpur Blasters is scheduled to start at 07:00 PM IST.

Ahead of the match between Barrackpore Bashers and Kharagpur Blasters; here is everything you need to know:

BB vs KB Telecast

The Barrackpore Bashers vs Kharagpur Blasters match will not be telecasted in India.

BB bs KB Live Streaming

The match between Barrackpore Bashers and Kharagpur Blasters is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BB vs KB Match Details

The 22nd match of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 will see Barrackpore Bashers playing against Kharagpur Blasters at the Eden Gardens at 07:00 pm IST on Friday, September 17.

BB vs KB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Pradipta Pramanik

Vice-Captain: Kaif Ahmed

Suggested Playing XI for BB vs KB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Kaif Ahmed

Batsmen: Dip Chatterjee, Kazi Saifi, Sudip Chatterjee, Dibya Majumder

All-rounders: Pradipta Pramanik, Sujit Yadav, Vikas Singh

Bowlers: Sourav Mondal, Durgesh Dubey, Rajkumar Pal

BB vs KB Probable XIs:

Barrackpore Bashers: Sudip Chatterjee (C), Kaif Ahmed (WK), Ankur Paul, Shreyansh Ghosh, Koushik Giri, Vikas Singh, Sourav Mondal, Durgesh Dubey, Sujit Yadav, Ankit Mishra, Abhishek Tamang

Kharagpur Blasters: Kazi Saifi (C), Gitimoy Basu (WK), Pradipta Pramanik, Dibya Majumder, Dip Chatterjee, Mohit Roy, Yuvraj Keswani, Akash Ghatak, MD Kaif, Sandipan Das Jr, Rajkumar Pal

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here