BB vs KB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 match, September 11, 7:00 pm IST

BB vs KB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 match between Barrackpore Bashers and Kharagpur Blasters: The 10th match of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 will see Barrackpore Bashers playing against Kharagpur Blasters. The game will be hosted at the Eden Gardens at 7:00 pm IST on September 11, Saturday.

Barrackpore Bashers have suffered a terrible campaign so far in the Bengal T20 Challenge 2021. The team has failed to win even a single league match. After losing all three matches, Barrackpore Bashers are reeling at the last position in the points table. Bashers need to regroup themselves at the earliest to stay relevant in the competition and climb up the points table.

Kharagpur Blasters are currently fourth in the standings. The team has performed decently as they have won one out of two league games. Blasters suffered a defeat in their most recent match of Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 at the hands of Durgapur Dazzlers by five wickets.

Ahead of the match between Barrackpore Bashers and Kharagpur Blasters; here is everything you need to know:

BB vs KB Telecast

The Barrackpore Bashers vs Kharagpur Blasters match will not be telecasted on TV.

BB vs KB Live Streaming

The match between Barrackpore Bashers and Kharagpur Blasters is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BB vs KB Match Details

The tenth match of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 will see Barrackpore Bashers playing against Kharagpur Blasters at the Eden Gardens at 7:00 pm IST on September 11, Saturday.

BB vs KB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Sudip Chatterjee

Vice-Captain- Sujit Kumar Yadav

Suggested Playing XI for BB vs KB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sourav Paul

Batsmen: Dip Chatterjee, Sudip Chatterjee, Kaif Ahmed

All-rounders: Kazi Junaid Saifi, Prayas Ray Barman, Pradipta Pramanik, Sujit Kumar Yadav

Bowlers: Vaibhav Yadav, Raj Kumar Pal, Md Kaif-I

BB vs KB Probable XIs:

Barrackpore Bashers: Sujit Yadav, Sourav Mondal, Vikas Singh, Shreyansh Ghosh, Ankit Mishra, Sudip Chatterjee, Kaif Ahmed(wk), Ankur Paul, Koushik Giri, Durgesh Dubey, Shouvik Chakraborty

Kharagpur Blasters: Kazi Saifi, Gitimoy Basu(wk), Pradipta Pramanik, Rajkumar Pal, MD Kaif, Dibya Majumder, Mohit Roy, Yuvraj Keswani, Sandipan Das Jr, Dip Chatterjee, Prayas Ray Barman

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here