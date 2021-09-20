BB vs KC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 match, September 20, 7:00 pm IST

BB vs KC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 match between Barrackpore Bashers and Krishnanagar Challengers: The 28th match of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 will see Barrackpore Bashers face Krishnanagar Challengers. The iconic Eden Gardens will host the match at 7:00 pm IST on September 20, Monday. Barrackpore Bashers and Krishnanagar Challengers’ first game in the T20 league was washed out due to rain.

Barrackpore Bashers are on a three-match winning streak and they will be hoping to continue their domination. Barrackpore are currently third in the standings with four victories and three losses. Two of their matches were abandoned due to rain.

On the other hand, Krishnanagar Challengers have succumbed to a disastrous outing in the Bengal T20 Championship. The team has failed to live up to its reputation. Challengers are languishing at the bottom of the points table with just one victory from eight league matches. The team’s hopes of qualifying for the second round have almost diminished.

Ahead of the match between Barrackpore Bashers and Krishnanagar Challengers; here is everything you need to know:

BB vs KC Telecast

The Barrackpore Bashers vs Krishnanagar Challengers match will not be telecasted in India.

BB vs KC Live Streaming

Barrackpore Bashers vs Krishnanagar Challengers match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BB vs KC Match Details

Barrackpore Bashers will play against Krishnanagar Challengers at the Eden Gardens at 7:00 pm IST on September 20, Monday.

BB vs KC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Sujit Kumar Yadav

Vice-Captain- Sudip Chatterjee

Suggested Playing XI for BB vs KC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kaif Ahmed

Batsmen: Koushik Ghosh, Sudip Chatterjee, Ankur Pal

All-rounders: Arnab Nandy, SK Asif Hossain, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Vikas Singh

Bowlers: Kanishk Seth, Mukesh Kumar, Debtanu Baidya

BB vs KC Probable XIs:

Barrackpore Bashers: Shreyansh Ghosh, Ankur Paul, Koushik Giri, Shuvam Dey, Sudip Chatterjee, Kaif Ahmed(wk), Sujit Yadav, Durgesh Dubey, Manik Sirohi, Vikas Singh, Mukesh Kumar

Krishnanagar Challengers: Aryaman Singh, Kanishk Seth, Agniv Pan(wk), Anuj Kumar Singh, Shreyan Chakraborty, Arnab Nandi, SK Asif Hussain, Debtanu Baidya, Ayan Gupta, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Avinash Kumar

