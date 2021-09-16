BB vs KW Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 Match 20 Barrackpore Bashers vs Kanchenjunga Warriors, Sep 16, 07:00 pm IST

BB vs KW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 match between Barrackpore Bashers and Kanchenjunga Warriors: The 20th match of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 will see Barrackpore Bashers locking horns with Kanchenjunga Warriors on Thursday, September 16 at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata. The upcoming match between the two sides will be their second encounter this season. Kanchenjunga Warriors beat Barrackpore Bashers by 8 runs in the previous match of the tournament.

The Kanchenjunga Warriors have played six matches in this season where they won four games. They occupy the top spot in the points table of this season of the Bengal T20 Challenge. Whereas, the Barrackpore Bashers have also played six matches so far, where they managed a solitary win so far. They are placed at the fifth position in the Bengal T20 standings and will be looking to improve their win ratio. However, it is unlikely against the table toppers who are in blazing form.

The match between Barrackpore Bashers and Kanchenjunga Warriors is scheduled to start at 07:00 PM IST.

Ahead of the match between Barrackpore Bashers and Kanchenjunga Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

BB vs KW Telecast

The Barrackpore Bashers vs Kanchenjunga Warriors match will not be telecasted in India.

BB vs KW Live Streaming

The match between Barrackpore Bashers and Kanchenjunga Warriors is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BB vs KW Match Details

The 20th match of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 will see Barrackpore Bashers playing against Kanchenjunga Warriors at the Eden Gardens at 07:00 pm IST on Thursday, September 16.

BB vs KW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sayan Mondal

Vice-Captain: Subham Sarkar

Suggested Playing XI for BB vs KW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Kaif Ahmed

Batsmen: Sudip Chatterjee, Sudip Gharami, Sumanta Gupta

All-rounders: Sujit Kumar Yadav, Sayan Mondal, Shubham Sarkar, Vikas Singh

Bowlers: Mithlesh Das, Sourav Mondal, Durgesh Dubbey

BB vs KW Probable XIs:

Barrackpore Bashers: Sudip Chatterjee (C), Kaif Ahmed (WK), Ankur Paul, Shreyansh Ghosh, Koushik Giri, Vikas Singh, Sourav Mondal, Durgesh Dubey, Sujit Yadav, Ankit Mishra, Abhishek Tamang

Kanchenjunga Warriors: Anustup Majumdar (C), Sayan Mondal, Sudip Gharami, Ayush Pandey, Avirup Gupta (WK), Sumanta Gupta, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Mithlesh Das, Shubham Sarkar, Vishal Kumar Roy, Anurag Tiwari

