BB vs KW Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 match, September 22, 7:00 pm IST

BB vs KW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 match between Barrackpore Bashers and Kanchenjunga Warriors: The second semi-final of the Bengal T20 Challenge looks exciting as Barrackpore Bashers will square off against Kanchenjunga Warriors. Just like all other Bengal T20 matches, the semi-final will also be played at the Eden Gardens at 7:00 pm IST on September 22, Wednesday.

Both the teams have played against each other two times in the 2021 edition. The first match was won by the Warriors by eight runs while the Bashers scripted victory in the second encounter by nine wickets. As far as the overall group stage performance is concerned, both Barrackpore Bashers and Kanchenjunga Warriors secured victories in four out of their 10 league matches. While Bashers finished at the second position, the Warriors found themselves at third place with 20 points.

Ahead of the match between Barrackpore Bashers and Kanchenjunga Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

BB vs KW Telecast

There will be no telecast of the Barrackpore Bashers vs Kanchenjunga Warriors match in India.

BB vs KW Live Streaming

Fancode holds the rights for live streaming the match between Barrackpore Bashers and Kanchenjunga Warriors.

BB vs KW Match Details

The second semi-final of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2021 will be conducted at the Eden Gardens at 7:00 pm IST on September 22, Wednesday.

BB vs KW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sayan Shekhar Mandal

Vice-Captain: Sujit Kumar Yadav

Suggested Playing XI for BB vs KW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Suvankar Bal

Batters: Sudip Chatterjee, Ankur Pal, Sumanta Gupta, Sudip Gharami

All-rounders: Sujit Kumar Yadav, Vikas Singh, Sayan Shekhar Mandal

Bowlers: Mithlesh Das, Mukesh Kumar, Anurag Tiwari

BB vs KW Probable XIs:

Barrackpore Bashers: Kaif Ahmed(wk), Shreyansh Ghosh, Sudip Chatterjee, Ankur Paul, Mukesh Kumar, Sujit Yadav, Durgesh Dubey, Manik Sirohi, Koushik Giri, Shuvam Dey, Vikas Singh

Kanchenjunga Warriors: Anustup Majumdar, Sudip Gharami, Sayan Mondal, Sumanta Gupta, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Suprodip Debnath(wk), Aditya Sharma, Subham Sarkar, Anurag Tiwari, Avirup Gupta, Mithlesh Das

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here