BB vs SS Dream11 Prediction For Maharaja Trophy T20 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Bengaluru Blasters vs Shivamogga Strikers, Mysore, 7 PM IST

BB vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s (August 12) Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 match between Bengaluru Blasters and Shivamogga Strikers: Match number 12 in the Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 will feature the Bengaluru Blasters going against the Shivamogga Strikers. The Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground in Mysore will be the venue for the match. Live action will begin from 7 pm IST on Friday, August 12.

The Bengaluru Blasters were clinical in their 35-run victory against Mangalore United. The openers LR Chethan and Mayank Agarwal stitched together a 100-run partnership for the first wicket. Their initial onslaught was contained by the United bowlers and the blasters were reduced to 186 runs. However, all-rounder Rishi Bopanna’s magical spell of 4/19 sealed the match as the Mangalore side could only manage 129 runs in the stipulated overs.

Meanwhile, it has been a horrific start for the Shivamogga Strikers, losing all three encounters till now. Placed at the bottom of the points table, the league now looks like a hard uphill climb for the Krishnappa Gowtham-led side. Barring opener Rohan Kadam no other batter has contributed anything significant. Bowlers have been leaking runs in the death overs, with the skipper himself giving away 38 runs in the last match.

The Bengaluru side looks overwhelming favorites at the moment. It will be interesting to see if the Strikers can script a comeback on Friday against a stronger opponent.

Ahead of the match between Bengaluru Blasters and Shivamogga Strikers; here is everything you need to know:

BB vs SS Telecast

The Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 match between Bengaluru Blasters and Shivamogga Strikers will not be telecast in India.

BB vs SS Live Streaming

The Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 match between Bengaluru Blasters and Shivamogga Strikers will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BB vs SS Match Details

The BB vs SS match will be played at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore on Friday, August 12, at 7:00 pm IST.

BB vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mayank Agarwal

Vice-Captain: Krishnappa Gowtham

Suggested Playing XI for BB vs SS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: LR Chethan, Vinay Sagar

Batters: Rohan Kadam, Mayank Agarwal, Krishnamurthy Siddharth

All-rounders: Krishnappa Gowtham, Rishi Bopanna, Jagadeesha Suchith

Bowlers: Utham Aiyappa, KC Cariappa, Aniruddha Joshi

Bengaluru Blasters vs Shivamogga Strikers Possible XIs

Bengaluru Blasters Predicted Line-up: LR Chethan (wk), Mayank Agarwal (c), Aneesh KV, Suraj Ahuja, Shivkumar Rakshith, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kranthi Kumar, Rishi Bopanna, Kumar LR, Aniruddha Joshi, Ronit More

Shivamogga Strikers Predicted Line-up: Rohan Kadam, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Vinay Sagar (wk), Stallin Hoover, Avinash D, Krishnappa Gowtham (c), Rajvir Wadhwa, KC Cariappa, MB Darshan, Smaran R, Utham Aiyappa

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here