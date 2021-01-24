BBL 10: Adelaide Strikers' Jake Weatherald Gets Run Out Twice off a Single Ball-WATCH

In an interesting turn of events, Adelaide Strikers' Jake Weatherald was run out not once but twice of a single ball. The incident transpired in the ninth over of the Adelaide innings.

In an interesting turn of events, Adelaide Strikers' Jake Weatherald was run out not once but twice off a single ball. The incident transpired in the ninth over of the Adelaide innings. Weatherald was at the non-striker's end when striker Phil Salt played a straight drive off Sydney Thunder's Chris Green. Ball hit the stumps but not before Green had a hand to it. It's here that the non-striker was found short of his crease and Weatherald was run out for the first time.

But the action was not over. Salt called for a run and almost made it to the other end but a distracted Weatherald found himself stranded in the middle. Thunder's Stumper Sam Billings quickly executed the run out at the other end, making Weatherald the only batsman in BBL history to be run out twice off a single ball.

The commentators were absolutely flabbergasted with what they saw.

“Jake Weatherald, what’s he doing!?” Brendon Julian exclaimed in Fox Cricket commentary. “Terrible running.”“Weatherald’s had a couple of close shaves with the run-outs,” he added. “This time he finally gets done.”Mark Waugh said: “He wasn’t even backing up that far either, and he’s still out … I think he’s got to work on his running between wickets. Seriously, he’s got to concentrate more.”

When the replay showed he would have been dismissed by a superb piece of keeping by Sam Billings at the other end, Waugh laughed: “I’ve never ever seen that before.”“I’ve never seen anyone run out twice,” Brett Lee added.