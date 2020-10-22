BBL 10: Afghanistan's Rashid Khan Extends Stay With Adelaide Strikers

Star Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan will again turn up for Adelaide Strikers for the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

Star Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan will again turn up for Adelaide Strikers for the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League (BBL). "I'm so happy that I am able to play for the Strikers again in a big tenth season of the Big Bash, and I have loved this competition from the very beginning," Rashid said from Dubai where he is playing for the SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"The Strikers have been like a family to me since I joined them, and I am so thankful to the fans who have been supporting me and made me feel like Adelaide is my home," he added.

Rashid is the third-highest wicket-taker for the Strikers with 56 from just 40 matches, and the best economy of those who have bowled more than 10 innings with 6.36. He first joined the Strikers as a teenager in 2017 and was part of the squad that won its maiden Championship, despite his absence in the final due to commitments with his national team.

Head coach Jason Gillespie is looking forward to welcoming Rashid back to South Australia for a fourth season.

"Rashid has been such a quality player and person for the city of Adelaide and the Strikers from the moment he arrived," Gillespie said.

"We're thrilled his world-class bowling and exciting batting will continue to entertain our loyal fans, and we want to again be challenging for a second title when the tournament begins," he added.