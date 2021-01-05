BBL 10: Andre Fletcher Grabs Two Stunning Catches; Fans Can't Get Over it

Fletcher, who is nicknamed as the Spiceman, displayed amazing acrobatic skills in the 17th over of the game to dismiss two most important batsmen in the Hurricanes’ line-up.

The adage catches wins matches stood true when West Indies star Andre Fletcher took two sensational catches in a nail-biting match in tenth season of Big Bash League 2020-21 in Hobart on Monday. Fletcher took two brilliant diving catches to help his team the Melbourne Stars defeat Hobart Hurricanes by 10 runs in the ongoing BBL 2020-21 season.

Also read: Dawid Malan’s Sixer Lands in Beer Mug, Fan Refuses to Return Ball

Fletcher, who is nicknamed as the Spiceman, displayed amazing acrobatic skills in the 17th over of the game to dismiss two most important batsmen in the Hurricanes’ line-up.

Hobart Hurricanes’ players Colin Ingram and Ben McDermott were dangerously looking to take the match away, chasing a respectable total of 183 set by the Melbourne Stars. The duo reduced the chase to score 45 runs from 21 balls, when Ingram smacked one through the extra cover region off Billy Stanlake’s delivery. Fletcher rushed in from the ropes and even initially misjudged the trajectory of the ball, in the end, he threw himself to his right to take a screamer.

Fletcher once again displayed his phenomenal effort in the penultimate over of the game. This time he again took a brilliant catch to end McDermott’s brilliant knock of 91 runs from 58 deliveries off the bowling of Liam Hatcher on the last delivery of the 19th over. The Hurricanes still needed 21 runs in the final over, Peter Handscomb did manage to hit a six, however, he eventually was run out and the home side fell short of 10 runs of a probable win.

The BBL 2020-21 match between the two sides was not only exciting, but it was also witness to Fletcher’s dancing moves. It was a sight to remember as the 33-year-old celebrated in style after taking each of his two phenomenal catches.

Watch Fletcher’s sensational efforts here:

Still can't believe these catches 😮 #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/hbWgI5x2sS— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 4, 2021

A short video clip of Fletcher’s amazing efforts on the field were shared online by BBL’s social media team through their official Twitter handle. Since going online, the video has been viewed over 75 thousand times on the micro blogging site while several users lauded the wicketkeeper-batsman on his amazing fielding.

With the win, Melbourne Stars moved up to fifth position in the table while the Hurricanes stand fourth.