BBL 10: Another Umpiring Howler Forces Ben Stokes to Tweet This

England cricketer Ben Stokes, who is currently in India, was watching the game and couldn't believe what he saw.

BBL 10: Another Umpiring Howler Forces Ben Stokes to Tweet This

This year's Big Bash League is constantly generating some bad press, reason: poor umpiring. Right from the first day when it began (December 10) Australia's premier T20 tournament has been in the eye of the storm. The Cricket Australia is already facing fans' ire for not deploying DRS (Decision Review System) in the tournament, as a result poor umpiring decisions are not overturned and players are paying the price.

In another instance, Perth Scorchers' Mitchell Marsh was wrongly given out. In a crucial game, the playoff, Perth Scorchers were up against Sydney Sixers and this was the last thing they wanted. The ball seemed to be going down the leg side but the umpire thought otherwise. On being subjected to constant appeal, he showed the finger to the Australia all-rounder meanwhile Marsh stood his ground in utter disbelief. The replays confirmed his worst fears. There was a huge gap between bat and ball.

England cricketer Ben Stokes, who is currently in India, was watching the game and couldn't believe what he saw. Just like many former cricketers he too questions the fact that DRS wasn't available in a T20 tournament in this day and age.

Earlier former Australia captain Adam Gilchrist too raised concerns about the level of umpiring at BBL 10.

