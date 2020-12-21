BBL 10: Dan Christian Slams Second-fastest Half-century in Big Bash League History

Dan Christian on Sunday hammered the second fastest fifty in Big Bash League history to propel the Sydney Sixers to a 38-run victory over the Adelaide Strikers.

Australian all-rounder Dan Christian on Sunday hammered the second fastest fifty in Big Bash League history to propel the Sydney Sixers to a 38-run victory over the Adelaide Strikers. Christian's blitzkreig knock, which included five humongous sixes, came off just 15 balls. The fact that he came in at a time when his team was bereft of momentum and struggling to get going in their innings made the knock an even better one. The Sixers were 58/3 in the 12th over when Christian came in to bat. His innings completely changed the equation and shifted momentum firmly back towards his side thanks to the whirlwind 16-ball 50 knock.

INDIA vs AUSTRALIA FULL COVERAGE | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA FULL SCHEDULE

The only player to have scored a half-century quicker than this is West Indies batsman Chris Gayle. The self-professed 'Universe Boss' scored a half-century off 12 balls in BBL5.

The Strikers' X-factor sub Liam Scott was the player targeted by Christian to devastating effect. Scott ended up conceding 22 runs from his second over and it didn't end there; Rashid Khan, widely recognised as one of the best spinners in the world in the shortest format of the game, also went for 16 off an over as Christian decided to sweep the Afghanistan maestro, to devasting effect.

Also Read: Super Striker Mohammed Shami's Injury a Massive Blow To India

He was eventually dismissed with 32 balls to spare in the innings but the damage had been largely done and cameos from Jordan Silk (15 off nine balls), Jason Holder (11 off five) and a steady innings from Daniel Hughes (46 off 41) ensured that the Sixers didn't let the momentum get away from them as they pummelled 116 off their final eight overs.

Interestingly enough, West Indies skipper Holder - who was making his debut in the tournament - also entered the record books while batting. He started his innings by smacking Wes Agar for a maximum, making him only the fourth player to clear the ropes on his first ever ball of the tournament.

But the night belonged almost entirely to Christian, who put the cherry on top of an already wonderful cake as he pulled his weight with the ball as well as he removed Phil Salt and went for just 25 from his four overs.

Brief scores: Sydney Sixers 5-177 (Christian 50, Hughes 46*; Worrall 2-12, Agar 2-47) defeated the Adelaide Strikers 7-138 (Wells 36*; Manenti 2-23) by 38 runs