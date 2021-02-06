BBL 10 Final: Sublime James Vince Powers Sydney Sixers to Third Title

- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 1st Test - 26 - 29 Jan, 2021Match Ended220/10(69.2) RR 3.17245/10(100.3) RR 2.44
SA
PAK378/10(119.2) RR 3.1790/3(22.5) RR 3.94
Pakistan beat South Africa by 7 wickets
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
08:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd T20I - 30 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd T20I - 1 Apr, ThuUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
BBL 10 Final: Sublime James Vince Powers Sydney Sixers to Third Title
Coming on the back of an unbeaten 98 against the Scorchers, Vince again blitzed the Scorchers' bowling, surviving two dropped catches in the 80s before he was dismissed just five short of a century.
- AFP
- Updated: February 6, 2021, 10:31 PM IST
England's James Vince blasted 95 and took a crucial catch as the Sydney Sixers downed the Perth Scorchers for their third title in Australia's Big Bash final in Sydney on Saturday.Vince's fireworks propelled the Sixers to 188 for six and they restricted the Scorchers to 161 for nine to win by 27 runs.
Coming on the back of an unbeaten 98 against the Scorchers, Vince again blitzed the Scorchers' bowling, surviving two dropped catches in the 80s before he was dismissed just five short of a century.Vince crowned his night with a sensational diving catch at short extra cover to dismiss big-hitting Mitch Marsh for 11 and put the defending champion Sixers firmly on top in the 15th over.
"I've really enjoyed my time here. I'm happy to have made the contributions, but I couldn't have done it without the guys who have done it throughout the competition," Vince said.Vince earlier overcame his part in the unsettling run out of opening batting partnerJosh Philippe for nine in a huge mix-up.
He failed to make contact and retreated back to his crease while Philippe charged down the pitch leaving both batsmen at the same end.Vince went on his run rampage and was dropped on 82 by Marsh running backwards when he skied Aaron Hardie into the night air and then was narrowly missed by diving Cameron Bancroft before he was finally out.He sliced Fawad Ahmed to Marsh at short third man to end his blistering 60-ball knock.
Only a week ago Vince was stranded on 98 when AJ Tye ended his team's finals qualifier game with a bouncer that was called wide in the Sixers' nine-wicket win in Canberra.Bancroft hit a lively 30 off 19 balls in the Scorchers' innings before he skied Jackson Bird to Vince for the initial breakthrough in the fifth over.Bird got the big wicket of Englishman Liam Livingstone who unleashed a big hit but was caught on the ropes by Jordan Silk for an explosive 45 off 35 balls with two sixes in the 11th over.
Man of the match Vince swung the tide for the Sixers with his athletic catch to remove the threatening Marsh.That took the task beyond the Scorchers and they fell well short in a flurry of lusty swings and wickets."It's a special atmosphere, we got used to playing in front of empty stands, and to have our home crowd cheering for us has been fantastic," Sixers captain Moises Henriques told the crowd at the presentation.
"We've had a list of great performers. I think all 18 players have played. We've had so many tough decisions to make and that's why we're finishing in the top two."The Scorchers and Sixers, both three-time champions, are the only two clubs to have won multiple titles in Australia's T20 competition.So successful have the Sixers and the Scorchers been that only three BBL finals have come and gone without either taking part.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking