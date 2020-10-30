BBL 10: Imran Tahir, Noor Ahmad Sign For Melbourne Renegades

Tahir brings more than 300 T20 matches of experience to the Renegades and will be available for matches after Christmas, the club stated on its website.

The Melbourne Renegades have made two overseas signings, securing veteran South Africa spinner Imran Tahir and promising Afghan teenager Noor Ahmad ahead of the 10th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Tahir brings more than 300 T20 matches of experience to the Renegades and will be available for matches after Christmas, the club stated on its website. His absence in pre-Christmas fixtures will be filled by left-arm wrist spinner Ahmad.

"Imran Tahir has excelled in the T20 format right across the world and he'll provide another genuine wicket-taking threat," Renegades coach Michael Klinger said.

"We've been tracking Noor Ahmad closely for more than a year now and although he's in the early stages of his career, he's an exciting prospect and he has a few tricks that'll make life difficult for batsmen," he added.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

Tahir is playing with the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League and was the competition's leading wicket taker last year.

"I've watched the Big Bash from afar have admired how competitive it is," the leg-spinner said. "I'm looking forward to joining my new Renegades teammates and working hard with them to produce a successful season."

With the signing of Mohammad Nabi confirmed this week and the Noor/Tahir combination also secured, the Renegades have one international spot remaining on the roster following Cricket Australia's announcement which permits each club to sign a third international player.

Noor earned a contract in the Caribbean Premier League earlier this year and won a T20 trophy under Mohammad Nabi's captaincy in 2019.