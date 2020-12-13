CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » BBL 10: Joe Denly Replaces Compatriot Tom Banton at Brisbane Heat

BBL 10: Joe Denly Replaces Compatriot Tom Banton at Brisbane Heat

England batsman Joe Denly has signed up with Brisbane Heat for the remainder of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL).

  • IANS
  • Updated: December 13, 2020, 5:49 PM IST
BBL 10: Joe Denly Replaces Compatriot Tom Banton at Brisbane Heat

England batsman Joe Denly has signed up with Brisbane Heat for the remainder of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL).

Denly, who played 11 games for the Sydney Sixers across BBL 7 and 8, will arrive in Australia early next week and link with the squad in the first week of January as soon as he completes two weeks of mandatory hotel quarantine.

Also Read: WI Fight in Follow-On Innings, but NZ Close to Series Sweep

He will replace fellow Englishman Tom Banton who was granted a release from his contract for BBL 10 due to 'bubble' fatigue after being in a series of 'bio-secure' environments across the year.

Heat coach Darren Lehmann said Denly would be a valuable addition to the squad, providing another experienced batting option.

"Joe has a reputation of having a cool head in pressure situations and I can see him helping to control our innings, whether chasing or setting a target," Lehmann said.

Also Read: Virat Kohli's Audi R8 V10 in Police Impound; Old Pictures Go Viral

"We have said all along that this year's BBL is going to be a squad game and we need to be adaptable and confident in our plans. As well as his obvious batting skills, Joe can be a good sounding board for our younger players and of course, give his insights around the group. We're pretty excited to welcome such a classy and well-credentialled player to the club," he added.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6481 270
3 India 9966 269
4 Pakistan 6824 262
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches