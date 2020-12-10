- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueMatch Ended186/5(20.0) RR 9.3
BBL 10: WATCH - Jordan Silk's Ridiculously Athletic Fielding Saves a Certain Six
Jordan Silk's atheletic efforts in the field during the opening BBL 10 match between Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes got the hearts of fans racing.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 10, 2020, 3:35 PM IST
The 10th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL), Australia's franchise T20 tournament, kicked off on Thursday with a match between defending champions Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes. The Hurricanes were put in to bat first and managed to score an above-par 178-8 in the first innings. However, the one thing that got the hearts of fans racing was not a massive six but an extremely athletic bit of fielding from the Sixers' Jordan Silk. (SS vs HH live score)
The incident took place in the 15th over of the match that was being bowled by Steve O'Keefe. It was an expensive over for the Sixers as 17 runs had come off the first five balls, including a hat-trick of boundaries by Tim David.
He then took a single off the fourth ball and Colin Ingram scored a four off the penultimate ball as well. He could have had a six to end the over but Silk had other ideas.
Ingram had executed a picture perfect pull shot and the ball was sailing over the ropes. Silk leaped into the air, caught the ball with his right hand and knowing that he was about to fall, threw it back into play before it could legally be called a six.
WOW JORDAN SILK #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/Wp5zG0mSPJ
— 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 10, 2020
This one bit of fielding helped save four runs for the side and even earned the batsman a nod of approval from Glenn Maxwell, himself no slouch in the field.
This is so bloody good!!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
How good is the Big Bash? 🙌#fieldingfocus https://t.co/aXjgBsDgMq
— Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) December 10, 2020
While the Hurricanes would eventually go on to score a decent total, they started the game poorly as opener Will Jacks was caught and bowled by Ben Manenti without a run having been scored.
D'Arcy Short would also depart without troubling the scoreboard but Ingram (55) and captain Peter Handscomb (24) resurrected the innings with a 55-run stand for the third wicket.
However the majority of the damage was then done by the aforementioned David, who scored a quickfire 58 from 33 balls before being dismissed by Dan Christian.
