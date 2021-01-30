CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » BBL 10: WATCH--Mitchell Marsh Swears at Umpire After Wrongly Given Out

BBL 10: WATCH--Mitchell Marsh Swears at Umpire After Wrongly Given Out

Mitchell Marsh was the latest to face the brunt of poor umpiring at this year's Big Bash League.

BBL 10: WATCH--Mitchell Marsh Swears at Umpire After Wrongly Given Out

Mitchell Marsh was the latest to face the brunt of poor umpiring at this year's Big Bash League.In another instance, Perth Scorchers' Mitchell Marsh was wrongly given out. In a crucial game, the playoff, Perth Scorchers were up against Sydney Sixers and this was the last thing they wanted. The ball seemed to be going down the leg side but the umpire thought otherwise. On being subjected to constant appeal, he showed the finger to the Australia all-rounder meanwhile Marsh stood his ground in utter disbelief.

The replays confirmed his worst fears. There was a huge gap between bat and ball. So wronged felt Marsh by the howler, he let loose some expletives at the umpire. This also drew sharp reaction from Ricky Ponting himself who was ON AIR commentating.

"He has to be careful, he has to keep his emotions in check," said Punter. Even England all-rounder Ben Stokes was unimpressed at the decision.England cricketer Ben Stokes, who is currently in India, was watching the game and couldn't believe what he saw. Just like many former cricketers he too questioned the fact that DRS wasn't available in a T20 tournament in this day and age. Earlier former Australia captain Adam Gilchrist too raised concerns about the level of umpiring at BBL 10.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 India 3765 118
3 Australia 3498 113
4 England 4734 108
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches