BBL 10: Watch - Peter Siddle Gives Mankad Warning to James Faulkner

Peter Siddle was seen warning James Faulkner at the non-striker’s end when the latter was stepping out of the crease before the release of the ball.

The Big Bash Laague (BBL) 2020 has already witnessed a possibility of a Mankad in the game between Hobart Hurricanes and Adelaide Strikers. Peter Siddle was seen warning James Faulkner at the non-striker’s end when the latter was stepping out of the crease before the release of the ball.

In the game played on Saturday, Hobart Hurricanes ended up defeating the Adelaide Strikers by 11 runs after the latter failed to chase the total of 174 runs in 20 overs.

Also Read: Chris Lynn and Lawrence In Potential Bubble Breach, But Can Play BBL Match With 'Physical Distancing'

Faulkner remained to be the top contributor in all the action. Coming to bat at number 7, he scored an unbeaten 12 off 9 balls and with the ball, he was unbelievable having picked up 3 wickets in his four overs.

Alongside the regular prowess, he was also at the risk of being mankaded by opposition’s Siddle.

When the Hobart Hurricanes were batting at the Bellerive Oval ground in Hobart in the first innings of the match, Faulkner tried to leave his crease before Siddle had completed his delivery.

But the captain of the Adelaide Strikers was able to break his run and warn Faulkner for his folly. It was the last over of the innings and soon the two players broke the tension with a laugh and were even seen joking about it.

Also Read: Haven't Seen Home in Six Months, Been Going Bubble to Bubble Non-Stop - Jason Holder

The official Twitter handle of the KFC Big Bash League posted a clip from the incident soon thereafter. The caption to the tweet read, “James Faulkner was almost daring Peter Siddle to Mankad him here. A @KFCAustralia Bucket Moment | #BBL10”

James Faulkner was almost daring Peter Siddle to Mankad him here A @KFCAustralia Bucket Moment | #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/62d3c2zvwN — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 13, 2020

Although this particular incident ended amicably, for long, bowlers have been criticised for mankading a batsman even though it is the non-striker who leaves the crease wrongfully.

If a batsman starts their run up before the release of the ball, the batting side gets the unfair advantage of completing a run faster. Mankading is not forbidden in the cricketing rules but has been tagged to be “against the spirit of cricket” by several veteran players like Ricky Ponting in the past.