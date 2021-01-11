BBL 2020-21 Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Stars, Match 36: Live Match When and Where to Watch STR vs STA Live Cricket Streaming

Know when and where to watch BBL 2020-21 Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Stars live streaming.

In the 36th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21, the Adelaide Strikers will square off against Melbourne Stars at the Adelaide Oval on Monday, January 11.Both the Strikers and the Stars have blown hot and cold and will be eager to get back into a winning momentum. The Strikers, having won four out of their nine games, are currently placed fourth with 17 points to their name. Whereas, the Stars have won just three games and are placed seventh on the points table. They currently have15 points from eight games.

Both sides will need to start showing some consistency and garner as many points as possible from their remaining games.

The Adelaide Stars vs Melbourne Stars match is scheduled to start at 1:45pmIST.

STR vs STA Big Bash League 2020-21, Adelaide Strikers probable playing 11 against Melbourne Stars: Matt Renshaw, Phil Salt, Alex Carey (C, WK), Jono Wells, Jake Weatherald, Ryan Gibson, Daniel Worrall, Rashid Khan, Danny Briggs, Wes Agar, Harry Conway

STR vs STABig Bash League 2020, Melbourne Stars probable playing 11 against Adelaide Strikers: Andre Fletcher, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (C), Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch (WK), Haris Rauf, Sam Rainbird, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa