Know when and where to watch BBL 2020-21 Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades live streaming

BBL 2020-21 Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades: Live Match When and Where to Watch HEA vs REN Live Cricket Streaming |The Thursday clash of the Big Bash league 2020-21 will see Brisbane Heat playing against Melbourne Renegades at 1.45pm IST at the Manuka Oval cricket stadium. Renegades took completely out of form. The team struggles to find a place for themselves as they have won just two matches so far. However, in the upcoming outing, the REN will look forward to retain the form similar to their last match against Adelaide Strikers, where they won by six wickets.

Their opponents today, Brisbane Heat is playing average in the series. With four wins and five losses, the team is yet to impress the viewers with a spectacular performance. They have 16 points in the BBL standings so far.

When is the Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Big Bash League 2020-21 match?

The BBL 2020-21 Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades match will take place on Thursday, January 14.

What are the timings of the Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Big Bash League 2020-21 match?

The Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades match is scheduled to start at 1:45pm IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Big Bash League 2020-21 match?

The Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Big Bash League match will broadcast on the Sony Sports network in India.

Where can you live stream the Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Big Bash League 2020-21 match?

The Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades match will live stream on SonyLiv app and Fancode.

HEA vs REN Big Bash League 2020-21, Brisbane Heat probable playing 11 against Melbourne Renegades: Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Joe Denly, Jack Wildermuth, Lewis Gregory, Jimmy Peirson, James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Matthew Kuhnemann

HEA vs REN Big Bash League 2020, Melbourne Renegades probable playing 11 against Brisbane Heat: Mackenzie Harvey, Aron Finch, Sam Harper, Mohammad Nabi, Jack Prestwridge, Fraser McGruke, Beau Webster, Imad Wasim, Kane Richardson, Peter Hatzoglou, Noor Ahamed