BBL 2020-21 Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers, Match 54: Live Match When and Where to Watch HEA vs SCO Live Cricket Streaming

Moving ahead to the 54th clash of the Big Bash League 2020-21, Brisbane Heat will clash against in-form Perth Scorchers at the Sydney Cricket Ground for a 7am IST clash scheduled to be played on Tuesday, January 26. It will be a crucial match for Brisbane Heat as losing a single clash could straight lead them out of the tournament, putting an end to their run this season. The team will try their best to hit a big score yet limiting the opposite team to a tight score.

Scorchers, on the other hand, are in a better position. While their opening campaign in the league was unexpected, the team have jumped back in the track, running a successful show so far. In the last 3 games that these two teams have played, Scorchers have grabbed victory in all.

When is the Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Big Bash League 2020-21 match?

The BBL 2020-21 Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers match will take place on Tuesday, January 26.

What are the timings of the Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Big Bash League 2020-21 match?

The BBL 2020-21 Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers match is scheduled to start at 7am IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Big Bash League 2020-21 match?

The Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers BBL 2020-21 match will broadcast on the Sony Sports network in India.

Where can you live stream the Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Big Bash League 2020-21 match?

The Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers BBL 2020-21 match will live stream on SonyLiv app and Fancode.

HEA vs SCO Big Bash League 2020-21, Brisbane Heat probable playing 11 against Perth Scorchers: Chris Lynn, Marnus Labuschagne, Xavier Bartlett, Joe Burns, Max Bryant, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Jack Wildermuth, Mitch Swepson, Jimmy Pierson, Mark Steketee

HEA vs SCO Big Bash League 2020, Perth Scorchers probable playing 11 against Brisbane Heat: Fawad Ahmed, Jason Behrendorff, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Liam Livingstone, Mitchell Marsh, Colin Munro, Jhye Richardson, Jason Roy, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye