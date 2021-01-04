BBL 2020-21: HEA v THU, Match 28 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming Online

BBL 2020-21: HEA v THU, Match 28 Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check HEA v THU match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online

Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Sydney Thunder (THU), Match 28 | Brisbane Heat will go up against Sydney Thunder in the 28th match of the ongoing Big Bash League 2020-21 on Monday. The Thunders have been in incredible form this season and a win here would propel them to the top spot in the group, replacing Sydney Sixers.

The Thunder have played six matches so far and won five of them. They would like to keep their streak going in the upcoming match against the Heat, who have struggled throughout the tournament.

The Heat have lost four out of the six matches they have played and are positioned seventh in the group. The last time they stood up against the Thunder, they lost by four wickets, as the latter chased down the target of 179 runs in just 18.5 overs, thanks to Daniel Sams’ splendid knock of 65 runs off 25 deliveries.

The heat would have found some confidence after their stunning win over the Sixers in the previous match. They would certainly try to work their mojo again. In any case, they are in for a tough battle here. The match will begin at 1:45 PM IST at the Brisbane Cricket Ground.

When will the BBL 2020-21 match between Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Sydney Thunder (THU) start?

The BBL 2020-21 match will be played on January 4 (Monday).

Where will the BBL 2020-21 match between Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Sydney Thunder (THU) be played?

The match will be played at the Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane.

What time will the BBL 2020-21 match between Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Sydney Thunder (THU) begin?

The match will begin at 01:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the BBL 2020-21 match between Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Sydney Thunder (THU)?

All matches of Big Bash League 2020-21 can be watched on Sony TEN network in India.

How do I watch live streaming of the BBL 2020-21 match between Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Sydney Thunder (THU)?

All matches of Big Bash League 2020-21 will be live streamed on SonyLiv.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Playing XIs

Brisbane Heat Possible Playing XI: Joe Burns, Max Bryant, Joe Denly, Jimmy Peirson (WK), Lewis Gregory, Jack Wildermuth, James Bazley, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Matt Kuhnemann

Sydney Thunder Possible Playing XI: Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson, Oliver Davies, Baxter Holt (WK), Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Adam Milne, Tanveer Sangha, Nathan McAndrew