BBL 2020-21: HEA vs STA, Match 32 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming Online

BBL 2020-21: HEA vs STA, Match 32

Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Melbourne Stars (STA), Match 32 |A resurgent Brisbane Heat will take on Melbourne Stars in the 32nd match of the Big Bash League on Thursday. After a terrible start to the tournament losing four of the first five games, the Heat have bounced back decisively with two back to back wins over the top two sides, Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder. They have now won three of the seven matches but are still stuck in the seventh place in the table and have a long road to recovery ahead of them.

The Stars have also won three out of seven games but a draw and better run-rate makes them the fifth ranked side. They are coming on the back of a win against Hobart Hurricanes and would like to keep up the momentum here. A lot will rest on the shoulders of Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell who have performed very well in the recent games.

The Stars have beaten the Heat once before in the tournament. It was largely a one-sided game in which the Stars comfortably chased the target of 126 set by their opponents in just 17.1 overs. However, the contest may not be that easier this time around, considering the recent performances by the Heat. The match will begin at 3:50 PM IST.

When will the BBL 2020-21Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) match start?

The BBL 2020-21Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) match will be played on January 7 (Thursday).

Where will the BBL 2020-21Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) match be played?

The BBL 2020-21Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) match will be played at the Carrara Oval, Carrara.

What time will the BBL 2020-21Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) match begin?

The BBL 2020-21Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) match will begin at 3:50 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the BBL 2020-21match between Brisbane Heat (HEA) andMelbourne Stars (STA)?

All matches of Big Bash League 2020-21 can be watched on Sony TEN network in India.

How do I watch live streaming of the BBL 2020-21match between Brisbane Heat (HEA) andMelbourne Stars (STA)?

All matches of Big Bash League 2020-21 will be live streamed on SonyLiv.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Playing XIs

Brisbane Heat Possible Playing XI: Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Joe Denly, Joe Burns, Jack Wildermuth, Lewis Gregory, Jimmy Peirson (WK), James Bazley, Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb ur Rehman and Mark Steketee

Melbourne Stars Possible Playing XI: Andre Fletcher, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Nick Larkin, Ben Dunk, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Liam Hatcher, Sam Rainbird, Adam Zampa and Billy Stanlake