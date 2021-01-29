- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
BBL 2020-21: HEA vs STR, Eliminator Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Live Streaming Online
BBL 2020-21: HEA vs STR, Eliminator Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check HEA vs STR match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 29, 2021, 12:45 PM IST
Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Adelaide Strikers (STR), Eliminator | Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers, the two teams who just made the cut after finishing at number 4 and 5 respectively, will face each other in the Eliminator of the ongoing Big Bash League on Friday. The loser of this match will bow out of the tournament. Given the past record, the Heat certainly have an advantage here as they have already beaten the Strikers twice before in the same tournament.
In their first meeting of the season, Heat barely overcame their opponents by 2 runs, while in their second encounter which happened last week, they won by a massive margin of 82 runs.
Skipper Chris Lynn will be one of the key players as far as batting is concerned for the Heat. He has been performing very well in the tournament so far and would need to bring his A game in the upcoming match as well. For the Strikers, Alex Carey, who has scored 348 runs in the tournament, will be the one to watch out for.
The Strikers have a chance to settle the score once and for all and keep their chances alive in the tournament. But on paper, it looks like it will be the Heat that will once again stand tall at the end. The match will begin at 1:45 PM IST at the Gabba.
When will the BBL 2020-21 match Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Adelaide Strikers (STR) start?
The match will be played on January 29 (Friday).
Where will the BBL 2020-21 match Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Adelaide Strikers (STR) be played?
The match will be played at the Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane.
What time will the BBL 2020-21 match Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Adelaide Strikers (STR) begin?
The match will begin at 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).
Which TV channels will broadcast the BBL 2020-21 match Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Adelaide Strikers (STR)?
All matches of Big Bash League 2020-21 can be watched on Sony TEN network in India.
How do I watch live streaming of the BBL 2020-21 match Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Adelaide Strikers (STR)?
All matches of Big Bash League 2020-21 will be live streamed on SonyLiv.
Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Playing XIs
Brisbane Heat Possible Playing XI: Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Denly, Joe Burns, Jimmy Peirson (WK), Lewis Gregory, Jack Prestwidge, Mark Steketee, Ben Laughlin, Mitchell Swepson
Adelaide Strikers Possible Playing XI: Alex Carey (WK), Jake Weatherald, Phil Salt, Travis Head, Matt Renshaw, Ryan Gibson, Michael Neser, Danny Briggs, Liam O'Connor, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar
