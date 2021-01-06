Know when and where to watch the live streaming of BBL 2020-21 Match Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers

BBL 2020-21 Match Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers, Match 30: Live Match When and Where to Watch SCO vs SIX Live Cricket Streaming | Perth Scorchers will square off against Sydney Sixers in match 30 of the Big Bash League 2020-21 on Wednesday, January 6 at the Perth Stadium. The Scorchers, after failing to secure a win in their first four games, are placed seventh on the points table with nine points from six games so far. However, they are not in the same form as they now come into this fixture on the back of two consecutive wins. Ashton Turner-led side bowled the Melbourne Renegades all out for just 89 runs in their last game.

Meanwhile, the Sixers have won five out of their seven games so far and currently occupy the first position in the standings with 21 points. The defending champions will look to retain their top spot with a win in this clash. The Sixers have done well in the competition so far despite few of their key players not being available. With their bowling attack working well, they will utilise Jake Ball’s expertise to halt the Scorchers winning momentum.

Both sided would look to grab a crucial win at the Perth Stadium, with two valuable points up for grabs in this encounter.

When is the Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Big Bash League 2020-21 match?

The Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers BBL 2020-21 match will take place on Wednesday, January 6.

What are the timings of the Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Big Bash League 2020-21 match?

The Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Big Bash League 2020-21 match is scheduled to start at 1:45pm IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Big Bash League 2020-21 match?

The Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Big Bash League match will broadcast on the Sony Sports network in India.

Where can you live stream the Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Big Bash League 2020-21 match?

The Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers match will live stream on SonyLiv app and Fancode.

SCO vs SIX Big Bash League 2020-21, Perth Scorchers probable playing 11 against Sydney Sixers: Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Josh Inglis (WK), Colin Munro, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner (C), Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed, Andrew Tye

SCO vs SIX Big Bash League 2020, Sydney Sixers probable playing 11 against Perth Scorchers: Josh Philippe (WK), Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes (C), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Carlos Brathwaite, Lloyd Pope or Steve O'Keefe, Ben Manenti, Jake Ball