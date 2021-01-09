Know when and where to watch the live streaming of BBL 2020-21 Match Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder

BBL 2020-21 Match Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder, Match 34: Live Match When and Where to Watch SCO vs THU Live Cricket Streaming | Perth Scorchers will strive to continue their victorious streak as they battle it out with the Sydney Thunder in match 34 of the Big Bash League 2020-21. The game is to be held on Saturday, January 9 at the Optus Stadium or Perth Stadium.

The Scorchers might be at the seventh spot in the points table but remain undefeated at this stadium. And given their winning streak of three games, they will be difficult to thrash. The Thunder on the other hand will be confident for Saturday’s match as they currently sit at the top of the points table. They also come to the match after having won the victory points against the Hobart Hurricanes.

Both sides look strong with a crucial difference. The Scorchers have played one game less than their opponents and hence have more liberty in their play.

When is the Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Big Bash League 2020-21 match?

The Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder BBL 2020-21 match will take place on Saturday, January 9.

What are the timings of the Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Big Bash League 2020-21 match?

The Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Big Bash League 2020-21 match is scheduled to start at 1.45 pm IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Big Bash League 2020-21 match?

The Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Big Bash League match will broadcast on the Sony Sports network in India.

Where can you live stream the Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Big Bash League 2020-21 match?

The live stream of the Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder match can be seen on SonyLiv app and Fancode.

SCO vs THU Big Bash League 2020-21, Perth Scorchers probable playing 11 against Sydney Thunder: Liam Livingstone, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed

SCO vs THU Big Bash League 2020, Sydney Thunder probable playing 11 against Perth Scorchers: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (c), Sam Billings (wk), Alex Ross, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Arjun Nair, Nathan McAndrew, Adam Milne, Tanveer Sangha