BBL 2020-21 Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 55: Live Match When and Where to Watch REN vs HUR Live Cricket Streaming

- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/6(50.0) RR 5.94
BAN
WI177/10(44.2) RR 3.99
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 120 runs
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
BBL 2020-21 Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 55: Live Match When and Where to Watch REN vs HUR Live Cricket Streaming
Melbourne Renegades are all set to take on Hobart Hurricanes in the 55th match of the Big Bash League 2020-21. The BBL 2020-21 REN vs HUR clash is scheduled to take place at The Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne and is scheduled to begin at 10.20am IST. The Renegades are having a tough time in this season, having won just three of their thirteen games they have played so far in the tournament. A lot of their talent failed to show their best performance.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 27, 2021, 5:28 PM IST
Melbourne Renegades are all set to take on Hobart Hurricanes in the 55th match of the Big Bash League 2020-21. The BBL 2020-21 REN vs HUR clash is scheduled to take place at The Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne and is scheduled to begin at 10.20am IST. The Renegades are having a tough time in this season, having won just three of their thirteen games they have played so far in the tournament. A lot of their talent failed to show their best performance.
Hobart Hurricanes are also having a pretty average show with just seven wins of their thirteen games in the tournament. The best batsman for the team is Ben McDermott. Watching the match will assure the team’s position in the playoffs of BBL 2020-21. While a defeat here may also lead the team to playoffs, giving the performance of other teams, Hurricanes will definitely look for a direct victory here.
When is the Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League 2020-21 match?
The BBL 2020-21 Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes match will take place on Tuesday, January 26.
What are the timings of the Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League 2020-21 match?
The BBL 2020-21 Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes match is scheduled to start at 10.20 am IST.
Which TV channel will broadcast the Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League 2020-21 match?
The Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL 2020-21 match will broadcast on the Sony Sports network in India.
Where can you live stream the Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League 2020-21 match?
The Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL 2020-21 match will live stream on SonyLiv app and Fancode.
REN vs HUR Big Bash League 2020-21, Melbourne Renegades probable playing 11 against Hobart Hurricanes: Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Beau Webster, Imad Wasim, Jack Prestwidge, Peter Hatzoglou, Zak Evans, Josh Lalor
REN vs HUR Big Bash League 2020, Hobart Hurricanes probable playing 11 against Melbourne Renegades: D’arcy Short, Matthew Wade, Ben McDermott, Dawid Malan, Peter Handscomb, Will Jacks, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane, Scott Boland, Nick Winter
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking