BBL 2020-21 Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 55: Live Match When and Where to Watch REN vs HUR Live Cricket Streaming

Melbourne Renegades are all set to take on Hobart Hurricanes in the 55th match of the Big Bash League 2020-21. The BBL 2020-21 REN vs HUR clash is scheduled to take place at The Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne and is scheduled to begin at 10.20am IST. The Renegades are having a tough time in this season, having won just three of their thirteen games they have played so far in the tournament. A lot of their talent failed to show their best performance.

Hobart Hurricanes are also having a pretty average show with just seven wins of their thirteen games in the tournament. The best batsman for the team is Ben McDermott. Watching the match will assure the team’s position in the playoffs of BBL 2020-21. While a defeat here may also lead the team to playoffs, giving the performance of other teams, Hurricanes will definitely look for a direct victory here.

When is the Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League 2020-21 match?

The BBL 2020-21 Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes match will take place on Tuesday, January 26.

What are the timings of the Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League 2020-21 match?

The BBL 2020-21 Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes match is scheduled to start at 10.20 am IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League 2020-21 match?

The Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL 2020-21 match will broadcast on the Sony Sports network in India.

Where can you live stream the Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League 2020-21 match?

The Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes BBL 2020-21 match will live stream on SonyLiv app and Fancode.

REN vs HUR Big Bash League 2020-21, Melbourne Renegades probable playing 11 against Hobart Hurricanes: Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Beau Webster, Imad Wasim, Jack Prestwidge, Peter Hatzoglou, Zak Evans, Josh Lalor

REN vs HUR Big Bash League 2020, Hobart Hurricanes probable playing 11 against Melbourne Renegades: D’arcy Short, Matthew Wade, Ben McDermott, Dawid Malan, Peter Handscomb, Will Jacks, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane, Scott Boland, Nick Winter