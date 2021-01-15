- 1st ODI - 08 Jan, 2021Match Ended269/5(50.0) RR 5.38
BBL 2020-21 Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers, Match 40: Live Match When and Where to Watch STA vs STR Live Cricket Streaming
Know when and where to watch live streaming of BBL 2020-21 Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 15, 2021, 11:27 AM IST
BBL 2020-21 Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers, Match 40: Live Match When and Where to Watch STA vs STR Live Cricket Streaming | Big Bash League 2020-21 action continues as Melbourne Stars host Adelaide Strikers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday, January 15.
The Melbourne Stars are back at their home ground, however, they won't be happy with how things have unfolded in the season so far. They come into this game against the Strikerson the back of a five-wicket loss. The Stars have won only three games out of their nine so far with 16 points and are currently one of the bottom two teams in the BBL 2020-21 standings.
On the other hand, the Adelaide Strikers having won and lost five games each are currently placed fourth with 20 points to their name. They will be coming with the confidence of beating the Stars in their last match.The upcoming BBL fixture between both the sides will be their second clash this season and is scheduled to start at 1:45 PM IST.
When is the Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers Big Bash League 2020-21 match?
The BBL 2020-21 Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers match will take place on Friday, January 15.
What are the timings of the Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers Big Bash League 2020-21 match?
The match is scheduled to start at 1:45pmIST.
Which TV channel will broadcast the Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers Big Bash League 2020-21 match?
The Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers BBL 2020-21 match will broadcast on the Sony Sports network in India.
Where can you live stream the Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers Big Bash League 2020-21 match?
The Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers BBL 2020-21 match will live stream on SonyLiv app and Fancode.
STA vs STR Big Bash League 2020-21, Melbourne Stars probable playing 11 against Adelaide Strikers: Marcus Stoinis, Andre Fletcher, Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell (C), Nic Maddinson, Seb Gotch (WK), Adam Zampa, Liam Hatcher, Haris Rauf, Sam Rainbird
STR vs HUR Big Bash League 2020, Adelaide Strikers probable playing 11 against Melbourne Stars: Phil Salt, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (C, WK), Jono Wells, Jake Weatherald, Ryan Gibson, Daniel Worrall, Wes Agar, Danny Briggs, Peter Siddle or Harry Conway, Liam O'Connor
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking