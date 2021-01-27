BBL 2020-21 Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers, Match 56: Live Match When and Where to Watch STA vs SIX Live Cricket Streaming

In the final matchday game of the Big Bash League 2020-21, Melbourne Stars will be up against Sydney Sixers. Sitting comfortably at the second spot, the Sixers have 32 points from eight wins in 13 matches played so far. Despite being a strong team throughout the season, the Sixers slipped to the second spot, which might fall further if they lose Tuesday’s match.

In the final matchday game of the Big Bash League 2020-21, Melbourne Stars will be up against Sydney Sixers. Sitting comfortably at the second spot, the Sixers have 32 points from eight wins in 13 matches played so far. Despite being a strong team throughout the season, the Sixers slipped to the second spot, which might fall further if they lose Tuesday’s match.

However, the chances of the same looks grim as Melbourne Stars struggle at the second last spot of the league’s points table, with 24 points gathered in five wins from 13 matches. The match is a must-win for the Stars, who are struggling to retain their game in the league. However, their fate also depends on the outcome of the other two games scheduled for the day. If both Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes fail to win their matches, Stars might advance to next round, provided they win the match.

The BBL 2020-21 Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers match is scheduled at 2pm IST on Tuesday, January 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

When is the Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Big Bash League 2020-21 match?

The BBL 2020-21 Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers match will take place on Tuesday, January 26.

What are the timings of the Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Big Bash League 2020-21 match?

The BBL 2020-21 Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers match is scheduled to start at 2pm IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Big Bash League 2020-21 match?

The Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers BBL 2020-21 match will broadcast on the Sony Sports network in India.

Where can you live stream the Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers Big Bash League 2020-21 match?

The Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers BBL 2020-21 match will live stream on SonyLiv app and Fancode.

STA vs SIX Big Bash League 2020-21, Melbourne Stars probable playing 11 against Sydney Sixers: Andre Fletcher, Marcus Stoinis, Nick Larkin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Glenn Maxwell (C), Nic Maddison, Hilton Cartwright, Seb Gotch (WK), Adam Zampa, Liam Hatcher, Zahir Khan Pakteen

STA vs SIX Big Bash League 2020, Sydney Sixers probable playing 11 against Melbourne Stars: Josh Philippe (WK), Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes (C), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Jake Ball, Lloyd Pope, Steve O’Keefe, Ben Manenti