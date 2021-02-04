BBL 2020-21 Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat, Challenger: Live Match When and Where to Watch SCO vs HEA Live Cricket Streaming

The winner of this match will seal a final date with Sydney Sixers on Saturday.

In the challenger match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 Perth Scorchers will take on Brisbane Heat at the Manuka Oval in Canberra, on Thursday, February 4. The BBL 2020-21 Challenger fixture between both sides is scheduled to start at 2:10 PM IST.

The winner of this match will seal a final date with Sydney Sixers on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Scorchers lost to Sixers in the qualifier while Heat defeated Adelaide Strikers in their respective last games. Heading into the crucial match Brisbane Heat have been on a roll with three back-to-back wins. Whereas, Brisbane Heat have lost their last two games.

In the previous BBL encounter between the two sides the Heat got the better of Scorchers, with Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Swepson wreaking havoc with the ball. While they lack the same firepower of their opponents, the Heat should be a handful for the Scorchers in what should be a high-voltage game.

When is the Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Big Bash League 2020-21 match?

The BBL 2020-21 Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat match will take place on Thursday, February 4.

What are the timings of the Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Big Bash League 2020-21 match?

The match is scheduled to start at 2:10pm, IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Big Bash League 2020-21 match?

The Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat BBL 2020-21 match will broadcast on the Sony Sports network in India.

Where can you live stream the Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Big Bash League 2020-21 match?

The Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat BBL 2020-21 match will live stream on SonyLiv app and Fancode.

SCO vs HEA Big Bash League 2020-21, Perth Scorchers probable playing 11 against Brisbane Heat: Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Josh Inglis (WK), Ashton Turner (C), Mitchell Marsh, Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson, Fawad Ahmed

STR vs HUR Big Bash League 2020, Brisbane Heat probable playing 11 against Perth Scorchers: Chris Lynn (C), Sam Heazlett, Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Denly, Joe Burns, Jimmy Peirson (WK), Lewis Gregory, Jack Wildermuth or Xavier Bartlett, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Ben Laughlin