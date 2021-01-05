BBL 2020-21: REN vs STR, Match 29 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Live Streaming Online

BBL 2020-21: REN vs STR, Match 29 Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check REN vs STR match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online

Melbourne Renegades (REN) vs Adelaide Strikers (STR), Match 29 | The worst performer of the tournament so far, Melbourne Renegades, will go up against Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League on Tuesday. The Renegades have lost six games in a row now and are likely to be kicked out of the race sooner than later. Their only win came in their opening match against Perth Scorchers but since then, they have lost their way.

To make things worse, the Renegades are going to miss their star batsman Shaun Marsh who has been ruled out for this game. The Strikers would try to take advantage of their opponent’s weaknesses and bag a win here. So far, they have won three out of seven games and are placed fifth in the group. A win here would see them break into the top four.

The Strikers are coming into this match on the back of two consecutive losses at the hands of Sydney Sixers and the Scorchers. They would try to bounce back strong here against a relatively weaker team. The match will begin at 1:45 PM IST at the Adelaide Oval.

When will the BBL 2020-21 Melbourne Renegades (REN) vs Adelaide Strikers (STR) match start?

The BBL 2020-21 Melbourne Renegades (REN) vs Adelaide Strikers (STR) match will be played on January 5 (Tuesday).

Where will the BBL 2020-21 Melbourne Renegades (REN) vs Adelaide Strikers (STR) match be played?

The BBL 2020-21 Melbourne Renegades (REN) vs Adelaide Strikers (STR) match will be played at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

What time will the BBL 2020-21 Melbourne Renegades (REN) vs Adelaide Strikers (STR) match begin?

The BBL 2020-21 Melbourne Renegades (REN) vs Adelaide Strikers (STR) match will begin at 01:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the BBL 2020-21 Melbourne Renegades (REN) vs Adelaide Strikers (STR) match?

The Big Bash League 2020-21 match today can be watched on Sony TEN network in India.

How do I watch live streaming of the BBL 2020-21 match between Melbourne Renegades (REN) and Adelaide Strikers (STR)?

All the matches of Big Bash League 2020-21 will be live streamed on SonyLiv.

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Playing XIs

Melbourne Renegades Possible Playing XI: Aaron Finch, Sam Harper (WK), Mackenzie Harvey, Beau Webster, Mohd Nabi, Jake Fraser McGurk, Noor Ahmad, Jack Prestwidge, Peter Hatzoglou, Kane Richardson, Josh Lalor

Adelaide Strikers Possible Playing XI: Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (WK), Jono Wells, Ryan Gibson, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Harry Conway, Danny Briggs, Peter Siddle