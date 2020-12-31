BBL 2020-21: REN vs THU, Match 22 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming Online

BBL 2020-21: REN vs THU, Match 22 Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check REN vs THU match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online

Melbourne Renegades (REN) vs Sydney Thunder (THU), Match 22 | Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Thunder will kick off the new year when they renew their rivalry in the ongoing BBL 2020-21. Both would want to start the year on a winning note. Renegades have won just one match and lost four and are currently on the seventh place, just above the Perth Scorchers, who have failed to win a single match in the tournament.

On the other hand, Thunder have won four matches and lost just one so far, making them the second best team, only behind Sydney Sixers owing to difference in run rates.

The last time the two teams faced each other, Thunder posted a thumping victory by 129 runs over the Renegades. Batting first, Thunder made 209 runs in20 overs for the loss of 8 wickets. In reply, the Renegades were all out for 80 in just 12.2 overs.

Thunder would be confident coming into this match and would like to repeat the outcome of the last match here again. While, the Renegades certainly have their task cut out as another loss would be too damaging for their prospects in the tournament.

The match will be played at 1:45 PM IST at the Carrara Oval, Carrara on Friday.

When will the BBL 2020-21 Melbourne Renegades (REN) vs Sydney Thunder (THU) match start?

The BBL 2020-21 Melbourne Renegades (REN) vs Sydney Thunder (THU) match will be played on January 1 (Friday).

Where will the BBL 2020-21 Melbourne Renegades (REN) vs Sydney Thunder (THU) match​ be played?

The BBL 2020-21 Melbourne Renegades (REN) vs Sydney Thunder (THU) match will be played at the Carrara Oval, Carrara.

What time will the BBL 2020-21 Melbourne Renegades (REN) vs Sydney Thunder (THU) match begin?

The BBL 2020-21 Melbourne Renegades (REN) vs Sydney Thunder (THU) match will begin at 01:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the BBL 2020-21 match between Melbourne Renegades (REN) and Sydney Thunder (THU)?

The BBL 2020-21 Melbourne Renegades (REN) vs Sydney Thunder (THU) match can be watched on Sony TEN network in India.

How do I watch live streaming of the BBL 2020-21 match between Melbourne Renegades (REN) and Sydney Thunder (THU)?

All matches of Big Bash League 2020 will be live streamed on SonyLiv.

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder Playing XIs

Melbourne Renegades Possible Playing XI: Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch, Sam Harper (WK), Rilee Rossouw, Beau Webster, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Benny Howell, Kane Richardson, Josh Lalor, Peter Hatzoglou, Jon Holland

Sydney Thunder Possible Playing XI: Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson, Oliver Davies, Baxter Holt (WK), Ben Cutting, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Adam Milne, Tanveer Sangha, Nathan McAndrew