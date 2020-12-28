BBL 2020-21: SCO vs STR, Match 17 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Live Streaming Online

BBL 2020-21: SCO vs STR, Match 17 Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check SCO vs STR match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online

Perth Scorchers (SCO) vs Adelaide Strikers (STR), Match 17 | Perth Scorchers would be looking for their first win of the tournament when they take on Adelaide Strikers in the 17th match of the ongoing Big Bash League 2020-21. In their previous match, they lost to Sydney Thunder after failing to defend their total of 152 runs. They could only manage to pick three wickets as Thunder took the match with three balls remaining. They would need to take lessons from their losses and hope for a better comeback.

Strikers certainly have fared better, having won two and losing two matches so far. In their last match, they barely overcame Brisbane Heat by 2 runs. They would try to earn some points to improve their standing in the group.

In the last five encounters, Strikers have defeated Scorchers thrice. The last time Scorchers emerged victorious was way back in December 2018. Both teams have some very good players and are capable of beating the other team, although based on recent results, Strikers have a better chance here.

When will the BBL 2020-21 match between Perth Scorchers (SCO) and Adelaide Strikers (STR) start?

The BBL 2020-21 Perth Scorchers (SCO) vs Adelaide Strikers (STR) match will be played on December 28 (Monday).

Where will the BBL 2020-21 match between Perth Scorchers (SCO) and Adelaide Strikers (STR) be played?

The BBL 2020-21 Perth Scorchers (SCO) vs Adelaide Strikers (STR) match will be played at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

What time will the BBL 2020-21 match between Perth Scorchers (SCO) and Adelaide Strikers (STR) begin?

The BBL 2020-21 Perth Scorchers (SCO) vs Adelaide Strikers (STR) match will begin at 01:45 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the BBL 2020-21 match between Perth Scorchers (SCO) and Adelaide Strikers (STR)?

All matches of Big Bash League 2020 can be watched on Sony TEN network in India.

How do I watch live streaming of the BBL 2020-21 season opener between Perth Scorchers (SCO) and Adelaide Strikers (STR)?

BBL 2020-21 Perth Scorchers (SCO) vs Adelaide Strikers (STR) match will be live streamed on SonyLiv.

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers Possible Playing XI: Josh Inglis, Colin Munro, Joe Clarke, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner, Jhye Richardson, Cameron Bancroft, Aaron Hardie, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed

Adelaide Strikers Possible Playing XI: Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey, Jonathan Wells, Ryan Gibson, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Danny Briggs