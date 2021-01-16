CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » BBL 2020-21: SIX vs SCO, Match 41 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Live Streaming Online

BBL 2020-21: SIX vs SCO, Match 41 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Live Streaming Online

BBL 2020-21: SIX vs SCO, Match 41 Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check SIX vs SCO match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online

BBL 2020-21: SIX vs SCO, Match 41 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Live Streaming Online

Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Perth Scorchers (SCO), Match 41 |The table toppers Sydney Sixers will take on Perth Scorchers in the 41st match of the ongoing Big Bash League on Saturday. The Sixers would be looking to avenge their loss in their last meeting when the Scorchers outplayed them in all the departments. Batting first,the Scorchers set a target of 184 for the Sixers, who only managed to get 97 runs before they were all out in the 17th over.

The Scorchers are coming in red hot into this match, winning five games in a row. Even though they are a couple of places below the Sixers in the table, they are strong enough to pull off another win here. If they manage to do so, they would climb up a ranking to the second spot, replacing Thunder.

The Sixers have had a fantastic tournament so far, having won seven of the ten games they played. They will try to consolidate their position at the top with yet another win here. The match will begin at 1:10 PM IST at the Manuka Oval, Canberra.

When will the BBL 2020-21 Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Perth Scorchers (SCO) match start?

The BBL 2020-21 Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Perth Scorchers (SCO)match will be played on January 16 (Saturday).

Where will the BBL 2020-21 Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Perth Scorchers (SCO) matchbe played?

The BBL 2020-21 Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Perth Scorchers (SCO)match will be played at the Manuka Oval, Canberra.

What time will the BBL 2020-21 Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Perth Scorchers (SCO) match begin?

The BBL 2020-21 Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Perth Scorchers (SCO)match will begin at 01:10 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the BBL 2020-21 Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Perth Scorchers (SCO) match?

All matches of Big Bash League 2020-21 can be watched on Sony TEN network in India.

How do I watch live streaming of the BBL 2020-21 Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Perth Scorchers (SCO) match?

All matches of Big Bash League 2020-21 will be live streamed on SonyLiv.

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Playing XIs

Sydney Sixers Possible Playing XI: Josh Philippe (WK), Justin Avendano, Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Lloyd Pope, Steve O'Keefe, Jake Ball, Jackson Bird

Perth Scorchers Possible Playing XI: Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Josh Inglis (WK), Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner, Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches