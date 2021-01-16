BBL 2020-21: SIX vs SCO, Match 41 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Live Streaming Online

BBL 2020-21: SIX vs SCO, Match 41 Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check SIX vs SCO match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online

Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Perth Scorchers (SCO), Match 41 |The table toppers Sydney Sixers will take on Perth Scorchers in the 41st match of the ongoing Big Bash League on Saturday. The Sixers would be looking to avenge their loss in their last meeting when the Scorchers outplayed them in all the departments. Batting first,the Scorchers set a target of 184 for the Sixers, who only managed to get 97 runs before they were all out in the 17th over.

The Scorchers are coming in red hot into this match, winning five games in a row. Even though they are a couple of places below the Sixers in the table, they are strong enough to pull off another win here. If they manage to do so, they would climb up a ranking to the second spot, replacing Thunder.

The Sixers have had a fantastic tournament so far, having won seven of the ten games they played. They will try to consolidate their position at the top with yet another win here. The match will begin at 1:10 PM IST at the Manuka Oval, Canberra.

When will the BBL 2020-21 Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Perth Scorchers (SCO) match start?

The BBL 2020-21 Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Perth Scorchers (SCO)match will be played on January 16 (Saturday).

Where will the BBL 2020-21 Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Perth Scorchers (SCO) matchbe played?

The BBL 2020-21 Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Perth Scorchers (SCO)match will be played at the Manuka Oval, Canberra.

What time will the BBL 2020-21 Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Perth Scorchers (SCO) match begin?

The BBL 2020-21 Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Perth Scorchers (SCO)match will begin at 01:10 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the BBL 2020-21 Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Perth Scorchers (SCO) match?

All matches of Big Bash League 2020-21 can be watched on Sony TEN network in India.

How do I watch live streaming of the BBL 2020-21 Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Perth Scorchers (SCO) match?

All matches of Big Bash League 2020-21 will be live streamed on SonyLiv.

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers Playing XIs

Sydney Sixers Possible Playing XI: Josh Philippe (WK), Justin Avendano, Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Carlos Brathwaite, Lloyd Pope, Steve O'Keefe, Jake Ball, Jackson Bird

Perth Scorchers Possible Playing XI: Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Josh Inglis (WK), Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner, Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed