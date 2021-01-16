BBL 2020-21: STA vs REN, Match 42 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Live Streaming Online

BBL 2020-21: STA vs REN, Match 42 Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check STA vs REN match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online

Melbourne Stars (STA) vs Melbourne Renegades (REN), Match 42 |Melbourne Stars will be looking to consolidate their position in the top four when they take on Melbourne Renegades in the 42nd match of the Big Bash League 2020-21. Currently, they are tied with Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers in terms of points earned, but have a slight edge owing to their better run-rate. If they win the next match, they would surpass Perth Scorchers in the table.

The Renegades, on the other hand, have had a very disappointing series so far, losing eight of the ten matches they have played so far. They have already lost to the Stars twice in this tournament. In the first of the two encounters, Stars defeated them by 8 wickets, thanks to Adam Zampa’s terrific bowling spell. In the second clash, Stars won by 7 wickets outperforming their opponents in all departments.

The Stars are coming into this match on the back of a fineshowing against the Strikers, beating them by a huge margin of 111 runs. They would try to keep the momentum going in the next match. They are indeed the favourites to win here. The match will begin at 1:45 PM IST.

When will the BBL 2020-21 Melbourne Stars (STA) vs Melbourne Renegades (REN) start?

The match will be played on January 17 (Sunday).

Where will the BBL 2020-21 Melbourne Stars (STA) vs Melbourne Renegades (REN) be played?

The match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

What time will the BBL 2020-21 Melbourne Stars (STA) vs Melbourne Renegades (REN) begin?

The match will begin at 01:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the BBL 2020-21 Melbourne Stars (STA) vs Melbourne Renegades (REN)?

All matches of Big Bash League 2020-21 can be watched on Sony TEN network in India.

How do I watch live streaming of the BBL 2020-21 Melbourne Stars (STA) vs Melbourne Renegades (REN)?

All matches of Big Bash League 2020-21 will be live streamed on SonyLiv.

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars Possible Playing XI: Marcus Stoinis, Andre Fletcher, Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell, Seb Gotch (WK), Nic Larkin, Liam Hatcher, Sam Rainbird, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa, Zahir Khan

Melbourne Renegades Possible Playing XI: Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Sam Harper (WK), Mackenzie Harvey, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Beau Webster, Kane Richardson, Noor Ahmad, Peter Hatzoglou, Jack Prestwidge, Imad Wasim