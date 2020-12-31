BBL 2020-21: STR vs SCO, Match 21 Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check STR vs SCO match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online

BBL 2020-21: STR vs SCO, Match 21 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Live Streaming Online | Adelaide Strikers is set to meet Perth Scorchers for a second time in the BBL 2020-21 on Thursday. The Scorchers are still looking for their first win of the tournament, after losing three games and drawing a fourth. The last time they went up against the Strikers, they suffered an embarrassing defeat by 71 runs after getting all out for just 94 runs, while chasing a target of 166 runs.

Strikers would be counting on its opening pair of Philip Salt and Jake Weatherald to give them a good start and Rashid Khan’s all round performance in the last game will surely be a confidence booster. In the last match, Khan smashed an impressive 13-ball 29 runs and picked two wickets to help his side post the big victory.

Striker have won three of their five matches and lost the other two in the tournament. With six points, they are placed fourth in the group. They would aim to break into the top three with a win here. Meanwhile, Scorchers would be hoping luck favours them on the New Years’ eve, otherwise, they would move into the new year with a heavy baggage on their shoulders.

The match will be played at the 1:45 PM IST at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

When will the BBL 2020-21 Adelaide Strikers (STR) vs Perth Scorchers (SCO) match start?

The BBL 2020-21 Adelaide Strikers (STR) vs Perth Scorchers (SCO) match will be played on December 31 (Thursday).

Where will the BBL 2020-21 Adelaide Strikers (STR) vs Perth Scorchers (SCO) match be played?

The BBL 2020-21 Adelaide Strikers (STR) vs Perth Scorchers (SCO) match will be played at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

What time will the BBL 2020-21 Adelaide Strikers (STR) vs Perth Scorchers (SCO) match begin?

The BBL 2020-21 Adelaide Strikers (STR) vs Perth Scorchers (SCO) match will begin at 01:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the BBL 2020-21 Adelaide Strikers (STR) vs Perth Scorchers (SCO) match?

All matches of Big Bash League 2020 are being broadcasted on Sony TEN network in India.

How do I watch live streaming of the BBL 2020-21 match between Adelaide Strikers (STR) and Perth Scorchers (SCO)?

All matches of Big Bash League 2020 are being live streamed on SonyLiv.

Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers Probable Playing XIs

Adelaide Strikers Possible Playing XI: Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey, Jonathan Wells, Ryan Gibson, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Danny Briggs

Perth Scorchers Possible Playing XI: Josh Inglis, Colin Munro, Joe Clarke, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner, Jhye Richardson, Cameron Bancroft, Aaron Hardie, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed